The Spine & Sports Health Center Is Now Visco Spine & Joint Center

The New Jersey medical practice is changing its name, but will still provide the same top-tier care to patients living with back, neck, and joint pain.
HOBOKEN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spine & Sports Health Center, one of New Jersey's leading providers of non-surgical treatment for spine and joint conditions, is now Visco Spine & Joint Center. Alex Visco, MD started the practice in 2007 to provide exceptional patient care in a modern environment. Since then, it has become known in Hudson County and surrounding areas as the go-to place for pain relief without surgery.
"I'm proud of the reputation we've built in these last eighteen years and, more importantly, how many people we've been able to help," Dr. Visco said. "Our locations in Bayonne, Jersey City, and Hoboken have been successful, and as our growth continues, this felt like the right time to change the practice name to something more memorable for patients."
The personalized approach that distinguishes Visco Spine & Joint Center will continue as the brand evolves. Whether for pain management, sports medicine, physical therapy, or chiropractic care, patients can expect ample one-on-one time for diagnosis, a customized, minimally invasive treatment plan, and prompt follow-up care to ensure long-term success.
The rename also coincides with the opening of a new location in Wyckoff, New Jersey, this spring, allowing Bergen County patients to access expert care with less travel time. Additionally, the practice recently relocated its Jersey City office to Journal Square Plaza, improving accessibility for those seeking care within and from nearby areas.
Visco Spine & Joint Center is accepting new patients in its Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, and Wyckoff locations. To make an appointment or learn more, visit the website or contact directly at (201) 535-2474.
About Visco Spine & Joint Center
Visco Spine & Joint Center is one of New Jersey's leading providers of non-surgical treatment for painful conditions of the spine and joints. The practice is home to a team of top-rated pain management specialists. Their non-surgical specialties include interventional pain management, sports medicine, physical rehabilitation and therapy, and chiropractic care.
Media Contact
Connie Abraczinskas, Visco Spine & Joint Center, 1 (201) 533-9200 Ext 1001, [email protected], https://www.viscospineandjoint.com/
SOURCE Visco Spine & Joint Center
