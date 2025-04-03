The Spine & Sports Health Center Is Now Visco Spine & Joint Center

The Spine & Sports Health Center, one of New Jersey's leading providers of non-surgical treatment for spine and joint conditions, is now Visco Spine & Joint Center. Post this

The personalized approach that distinguishes Visco Spine & Joint Center will continue as the brand evolves. Whether for pain management, sports medicine, physical therapy, or chiropractic care, patients can expect ample one-on-one time for diagnosis, a customized, minimally invasive treatment plan, and prompt follow-up care to ensure long-term success.

The rename also coincides with the opening of a new location in Wyckoff, New Jersey, this spring, allowing Bergen County patients to access expert care with less travel time. Additionally, the practice recently relocated its Jersey City office to Journal Square Plaza, improving accessibility for those seeking care within and from nearby areas.

Visco Spine & Joint Center is accepting new patients in its Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, and Wyckoff locations. To make an appointment or learn more, visit the website or contact directly at (201) 535-2474.

About Visco Spine & Joint Center

Visco Spine & Joint Center is one of New Jersey's leading providers of non-surgical treatment for painful conditions of the spine and joints. The practice is home to a team of top-rated pain management specialists. Their non-surgical specialties include interventional pain management, sports medicine, physical rehabilitation and therapy, and chiropractic care.

Media Contact

Connie Abraczinskas, Visco Spine & Joint Center, 1 (201) 533-9200 Ext 1001, https://www.viscospineandjoint.com/

