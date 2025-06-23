The Spiritual Battle Is Raging All Around -- Will You Fight?

Xulon Press presents scriptural training for spiritual warfare.
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jon Struthers applies God's Word through personal experience in Obedience: The Warrior's Heart ($22.49, paperback, 9798868517822; $34.49, hard cover, 9798868517839; $9.99, e-book, 9798868517846).
Many teachers struggle to find a middle ground when it comes to spiritual warfare, and they end up either sensationalizing or ignoring it. Struthers believes that the war rages fiercest in everyday life, not the occasional dramatic encounter. In this book, he demonstrates that the big picture of the Bible addresses spiritual warfare, and that the gospel is an invitation to war.
"God's Word contains a complete framework for warfare—woven throughout the whole Bible, not just a few isolated verses. It's time we stop fighting blind and start standing in true victory," said Struthers.
Jon Struthers is a software developer hailing from Australia, where he lived two lives -- one that looked good to the world, and one of hidden spiritual warfare few understood. Manipulated into silence and trapped in an isolated world of fear and paranoia, he pressed on alone for years. But God never let go. For years, he spilled blood on the spiritual battlefield; now it's Christ's blood on the battlefield.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Obedience: The Warrior's Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jon Struthers, Salem Author Services, 570-530-9581, [email protected], www.temperedvoice.org
SOURCE Xulon Press
