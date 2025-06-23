The Spiritual Battle Is Raging All Around -- Will You Fight?

"God's Word contains a complete framework for warfare—woven throughout the whole Bible, not just a few isolated verses. It's time we stop fighting blind and start standing in true victory" Post this

"God's Word contains a complete framework for warfare—woven throughout the whole Bible, not just a few isolated verses. It's time we stop fighting blind and start standing in true victory," said Struthers.

Jon Struthers is a software developer hailing from Australia, where he lived two lives -- one that looked good to the world, and one of hidden spiritual warfare few understood. Manipulated into silence and trapped in an isolated world of fear and paranoia, he pressed on alone for years. But God never let go. For years, he spilled blood on the spiritual battlefield; now it's Christ's blood on the battlefield.

