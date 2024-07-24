The Spring 2024 PAL Awards - Best Toys, Games and Media that Spark Language Development Through Play

Playonwords.com Presents Their Spring 2024 PAL Awards - Best Toys, Games and Media that Spark Language Development Through Play
PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Play On Words, led by highly respected speech-language pathologist Erika Cardamone, announces Spring 2024 PAL Award Winners, the toy industry's only recognition directed by a credentialed speech-language expert identifying the language learning edge in exceptional toys, games and media. Erika's 18 years of child development experience working with kids empower her PAL Award selections, toy and game reviews, blog, media appearances (FOX6 News Milwaukee, abc9 Syracuse and PHL17 Philadelphia), and consulting practice.
Play is the language of childhood. It is a fundamental aspect that fosters language, cognitive, physical, social, and emotional growth. From imaginative play that sparks creativity to physical play that promotes motor skills — play equips children with the tools they need to navigate our complex world.
"If you want your kids to learn about the physical world, let them play with cups and water; don't lecture them about the conservation of volume. And if you want your kids to learn about the social world, let them play with other kids and resolve disputes; don't lecture them about the Ten Commandments." — Jonathan Haidt
Play helps children develop problem-solving abilities, enhances their capacity for cooperation and teamwork, and builds resilience. Through play, children learn to manage emotions, develop empathy, and cultivate a positive sense of self.
With every trip around the sun as a parent of 4 young kids, and with another year of "professional play" that I've completed as a speech-language pathologist, I continue to be amazed by the creativity, flexible thinking, and imaginations of children. Being witness to every child practice real life skills is truly incredible. It's this practice that will create the next wave of inventions, inspiration, kindness and empathy in our world.
The PAL Award continues to seek out the best toys and games that foster learning through play and encourage language development, flexible thinking, problem solving, and creativity. Playonwords.com helps toy brands and consumers alike see the strategic value of language learning in play through its helping to build vocabulary, foster cooperation, express emotion, kindle creativity and expand descriptive and problem solving capacities. The PAL Award on the internet, packaging and in print media differentiates brands who know the marketplace now demands products that are not only fun, but also infused with learning potential. The gold seal with three smiley faces tells customers that more than great entertainment is to be found on the box, book cover or app license.
EARLY DEVELOPMENT: Erika's experience in pediatric speech-language therapy has given her an eye for the best products to build attention, vocabulary and concepts through play, preparing children for their first sounds, words and sentences. Whether they're taking food orders, exploring music, understanding turn-taking during gameplay, or using multi-sensory play through movement, sounds, and touch, kids learn essential early language skills.
- 4-in-1 Learning Hamburger by LeapFrog
- ABC Railway Alphabet Learning Train Set by Battat
- Baby Squishy Spikes Alligator by VTech
- Bright Explorer Educational Lightbox Playset by Battat
- ECO Junior Sand Set by miniland
- Flower Whistle by ToyLab
- Magnetic Calendar by Janod
- Melody Mansion by Hape
- Nest & Count Turtle Tower by LeapFrog
- Pop and Discover Shape Sorter by The Learning Journey International
- Scribble Srubbie Jumbo Pets, Wilbur by Crayola
- Stir & Sort Food Court by Battat
- ZooJamz Doggy Xylophone by VTech
READING AND WRITING: As children grow older, literacy becomes a focus in academics. Learning their first functional words and phrases, rhyming words, sight words, and using a tracing pad that allows for letter writing practice, all pick up essential skills to advance reading and writing.
- Animal Rhymes Storytime by VTech
- Hot Dots Sight Words Card Set by Educational Insights
- Letter Tracing Sensory Pad by hand2mind
- Marvel Word Around by ThinkFun
- Pastels: Crayons, Markers and Colored Pencils by Crayola
- PAW Patrol Academy App by Spin Master
- PEEPS EggMazing Egg Decorator by Hey Buddy Hey Pal
- Talk and Teach Bus (Flash Card Reader) by The Learning Journey International
- Talking Mirror My Sounds by hand2mind
- TekFun NanoDoodle
- The Story of Krit by Grandpa Kevin
LANGUAGE STRUCTURE, CRITICAL THINKING AND REASONING: These outstanding products can build language structure, critical thinking and reasoning, often teaching vocabulary, concepts or grammar while delivering fun. Following directions to create snacks and crafts, strategizing in a majestic mushroom world, working together to race a monster through a cave, and practicing problem solving and flexible thinking during gameplay to promote resilience and innovation through play.
- Barn Buddies Floor Puzzle by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom
- Big Book of Activities for Little Kids by Highlights
- Bouncin Billy Goats by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom
- Dadada by The Op Games
- GeoSafari Rocknoculars by Educational Insights
- Math Path Monster by ThinkFun
- Meowdy Partner by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom
- Mycelia by Ravensburger
- MYO Butterfly House Kit by MindWare
- Nacho Pepper by MindWare
- Prickly Path by SimplyFun
- Rubik's Gridlock by Spin Master
- SlideAScope by SimplyFun
- Slingz by Blue Orange Games
- Wildlife World Puzzle, Rainforest by The Learning Journey International
STORY-TELLING / PRETEND PLAY: Whether creating stories through puppetry, imagining medieval conversation in castles, or listening to dynamic tales of your favorite characters from an audio-box, children enter the world of pretend, making their own stories with plenty of flexible props to guide their imagination. Oral story-telling precedes writing as kids learn the steps to create a good narrative.
- Color Splash Water Park by MindWare
- Cook & Care Corner Kitchen and Nursery by Step2
- Curious Kingdom: Castle Playset by Playper
- Dinosaur Adventure Set by BRIO
- Gabbers by VTech
- Gray Mouse Puppet by Folkmanis
- Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends: Black Panther Tonie by tonies
- Moose State Puppet by Folkmanis
- PAW Patrol Core Vehicle by Spin Master
- PLAYMOBIL Color: Hot Rod by PLAYMOBIL
- PoppinColorz Hydra 2-in-1 Blaster by South Beach Bubbles
- Shoebill Stage Puppet by Folkmanis
- Unpack Your Day Conversation Kit by Learning Resources
SOCIAL LANGUAGE: Complementary to pretend play, social language blossoms when children play with toys and games that encourage extended social interactions. Naming, and recognizing emotions in oneself while defeating a city villain, taking turns during gameplay, or exploring the outdoors with bubble blasters, children understand and manage their emotions, leading to stronger emotional and social skills.
- BIZYBOO Easter Hide 'N' Seek Busy Bags by Vango Toys
- Bumpas (Shloof and Spring) by Good Soul Brands
- Dino Dash Up & Down Roller Coaster by Step2
- Disney Dive N Surprise by SwimWays
- Empower Empathy by TinySprouts
- Mushie by Good Soul Brands
- Pop Up Pool by SwimWays
- Reusable Water Balloons by Soppycid
- School Readiness Games by University Games
- Splash Mat by SwimWays
ABOUT PLAYONWORDS.COM
Playonwords.com is fueled by well-respected speech-language pathologist, Erika Cardamone. Her 18 years championing language rich play, lead reviewer for the PAL Award, blog, and insightful tips to parents set her apart as the leading advocate for the language component in toys.
Over 10,000 hours working directly with children has shown her that a unique set of the best toys, games and books have the capability to develop language while delivering great play.
Studies show:
- Kids with highest IQs at three, had the most words at one and two
- Language learning is cumulative – early words => early sentences => language & reading
- Most kids maintain their verbal advantage through childhood
- Creative pretend play that sparks story-telling can advance future literacy
Erika hopes that parents will recognize the PAL Award to identify unique toys, games and books that through their design, quality and character, encourage play that advances language. PAL winners in the hands of kids, spark fun and creative play with lots of talk. Such toys, recognized on the basis of her child development expertise, are complemented by practical coaching in her blog, showing parents, caregivers and teachers how to get the most from toys, games and books to build language and underlying cognitive skills.
Media Contact
Erika Cardamone, Play On Words, 1 2032284438, [email protected], www.playonwords.com
SOURCE Play On Words
Share this article