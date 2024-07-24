The Spring 2024 PAL Awards - Best Toys, Games and Media that Spark Language Development Through Play

Play is a fundamental aspect that fosters language, cognitive, physical, social, and emotional growth. Post this

"If you want your kids to learn about the physical world, let them play with cups and water; don't lecture them about the conservation of volume. And if you want your kids to learn about the social world, let them play with other kids and resolve disputes; don't lecture them about the Ten Commandments." — Jonathan Haidt

Play helps children develop problem-solving abilities, enhances their capacity for cooperation and teamwork, and builds resilience. Through play, children learn to manage emotions, develop empathy, and cultivate a positive sense of self.

With every trip around the sun as a parent of 4 young kids, and with another year of "professional play" that I've completed as a speech-language pathologist, I continue to be amazed by the creativity, flexible thinking, and imaginations of children. Being witness to every child practice real life skills is truly incredible. It's this practice that will create the next wave of inventions, inspiration, kindness and empathy in our world.

The PAL Award continues to seek out the best toys and games that foster learning through play and encourage language development, flexible thinking, problem solving, and creativity. Playonwords.com helps toy brands and consumers alike see the strategic value of language learning in play through its helping to build vocabulary, foster cooperation, express emotion, kindle creativity and expand descriptive and problem solving capacities. The PAL Award on the internet, packaging and in print media differentiates brands who know the marketplace now demands products that are not only fun, but also infused with learning potential. The gold seal with three smiley faces tells customers that more than great entertainment is to be found on the box, book cover or app license.

EARLY DEVELOPMENT: Erika's experience in pediatric speech-language therapy has given her an eye for the best products to build attention, vocabulary and concepts through play, preparing children for their first sounds, words and sentences. Whether they're taking food orders, exploring music, understanding turn-taking during gameplay, or using multi-sensory play through movement, sounds, and touch, kids learn essential early language skills.

4-in-1 Learning Hamburger by LeapFrog

ABC Railway Alphabet Learning Train Set by Battat

Baby Squishy Spikes Alligator by VTech

Bright Explorer Educational Lightbox Playset by Battat

ECO Junior Sand Set by miniland

Flower Whistle by ToyLab

Magnetic Calendar by Janod

Melody Mansion by Hape

Nest & Count Turtle Tower by LeapFrog

Pop and Discover Shape Sorter by The Learning Journey International

Scribble Srubbie Jumbo Pets, Wilbur by Crayola

Stir & Sort Food Court by Battat

ZooJamz Doggy Xylophone by VTech

READING AND WRITING: As children grow older, literacy becomes a focus in academics. Learning their first functional words and phrases, rhyming words, sight words, and using a tracing pad that allows for letter writing practice, all pick up essential skills to advance reading and writing.

Animal Rhymes Storytime by VTech

Hot Dots Sight Words Card Set by Educational Insights

Letter Tracing Sensory Pad by hand2mind

Marvel Word Around by ThinkFun

Pastels: Crayons, Markers and Colored Pencils by Crayola

PAW Patrol Academy App by Spin Master

PEEPS EggMazing Egg Decorator by Hey Buddy Hey Pal

Talk and Teach Bus (Flash Card Reader) by The Learning Journey International

Talking Mirror My Sounds by hand2mind

TekFun NanoDoodle

The Story of Krit by Grandpa Kevin

LANGUAGE STRUCTURE, CRITICAL THINKING AND REASONING: These outstanding products can build language structure, critical thinking and reasoning, often teaching vocabulary, concepts or grammar while delivering fun. Following directions to create snacks and crafts, strategizing in a majestic mushroom world, working together to race a monster through a cave, and practicing problem solving and flexible thinking during gameplay to promote resilience and innovation through play.

Barn Buddies Floor Puzzle by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Big Book of Activities for Little Kids by Highlights

Bouncin Billy Goats by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Dadada by The Op Games

GeoSafari Rocknoculars by Educational Insights

Math Path Monster by ThinkFun

Meowdy Partner by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Mycelia by Ravensburger

MYO Butterfly House Kit by MindWare

Nacho Pepper by MindWare

Prickly Path by SimplyFun

Rubik's Gridlock by Spin Master

SlideAScope by SimplyFun

Slingz by Blue Orange Games

Wildlife World Puzzle, Rainforest by The Learning Journey International

STORY-TELLING / PRETEND PLAY: Whether creating stories through puppetry, imagining medieval conversation in castles, or listening to dynamic tales of your favorite characters from an audio-box, children enter the world of pretend, making their own stories with plenty of flexible props to guide their imagination. Oral story-telling precedes writing as kids learn the steps to create a good narrative.

Color Splash Water Park by MindWare

Cook & Care Corner Kitchen and Nursery by Step2

Curious Kingdom: Castle Playset by Playper

Dinosaur Adventure Set by BRIO

Gabbers by VTech

Gray Mouse Puppet by Folkmanis

Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends: Black Panther Tonie by tonies

Moose State Puppet by Folkmanis

PAW Patrol Core Vehicle by Spin Master

PLAYMOBIL Color: Hot Rod by PLAYMOBIL

PoppinColorz Hydra 2-in-1 Blaster by South Beach Bubbles

Shoebill Stage Puppet by Folkmanis

Unpack Your Day Conversation Kit by Learning Resources

SOCIAL LANGUAGE: Complementary to pretend play, social language blossoms when children play with toys and games that encourage extended social interactions. Naming, and recognizing emotions in oneself while defeating a city villain, taking turns during gameplay, or exploring the outdoors with bubble blasters, children understand and manage their emotions, leading to stronger emotional and social skills.

BIZYBOO Easter Hide 'N' Seek Busy Bags by Vango Toys

Bumpas (Shloof and Spring) by Good Soul Brands

Dino Dash Up & Down Roller Coaster by Step2

Disney Dive N Surprise by SwimWays

Empower Empathy by TinySprouts

Mushie by Good Soul Brands

Pop Up Pool by SwimWays

Reusable Water Balloons by Soppycid

School Readiness Games by University Games

Splash Mat by SwimWays

ABOUT PLAYONWORDS.COM

Playonwords.com is fueled by well-respected speech-language pathologist, Erika Cardamone. Her 18 years championing language rich play, lead reviewer for the PAL Award, blog, and insightful tips to parents set her apart as the leading advocate for the language component in toys.

Over 10,000 hours working directly with children has shown her that a unique set of the best toys, games and books have the capability to develop language while delivering great play.

Studies show:

Kids with highest IQs at three, had the most words at one and two

Language learning is cumulative – early words => early sentences => language & reading

Most kids maintain their verbal advantage through childhood

Creative pretend play that sparks story-telling can advance future literacy

Erika hopes that parents will recognize the PAL Award to identify unique toys, games and books that through their design, quality and character, encourage play that advances language. PAL winners in the hands of kids, spark fun and creative play with lots of talk. Such toys, recognized on the basis of her child development expertise, are complemented by practical coaching in her blog, showing parents, caregivers and teachers how to get the most from toys, games and books to build language and underlying cognitive skills.

