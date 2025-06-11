The SQA Learning Foundation Unveils Groundbreaking eBook on Data Integrity Best Practices for Quality Assurance Professionals

"What sets this eBook apart is its seamless integration of scientific principles with the stringent demands of regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and MHRA along with international organizations such as OECD." Eric S. Pittman, MBA, Former Division Director of Bioresearch Monitoring, U.S. FDA Post this

"What sets this ebook (sic) apart is its seamless integration of scientific principles with the stringent demands of regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and MHRA along with international organizations such as OECD," said Eric S. Pittman, MBA, an SQA member and Former Division Director of Bioresearch Monitoring of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "It goes beyond merely outlining the rules and delves into the rationale behind them, empowering quality professionals to implement robust and sustainable compliance systems."

More than 70 SQA members were selected through an application process to participate as contributing authors for this eBook. Their expertise spans multiple disciplines within Quality Assurance and represents many years of experience in regulated industry, academia, and other sectors. A full list of Editors-in-Chief, Editors, Authors, and Reviewers can be found at the conclusion of this release.

Data quality and data integrity are vital to ensuring public health and environmental safety, and Data Integrity: The Science, The Regulations, The Use serves as an essential tool for professionals committed to upholding these standards. The eBook is available for purchase online at Barnes & Noble.

About the Society of Quality Assurance (SQA)

SQA is an association of over 2,500 professionals who are dedicated to implementing Good Clinical Practices (GCPs), Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs), and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) with industry, governments, academia, and consulting. SQA's mission is to promote and advance the ethics, principles, and knowledge of quality assurance essential to human, animal, and environmental health. For more information on SQA, visit www.sqa.org.

