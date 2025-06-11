The SQA Learning Foundation Unveils Groundbreaking eBook on Data Integrity Best Practices for Quality Assurance Professionals

The Society of Quality Assurance's (SQA) charity arm, the SQA Learning Foundation, released its inaugural eBook, Data Integrity: The Science, The Regulations, The Use. The eBook is available for purchase online at Barnes & Noble.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society of Quality Assurance's (SQA) charity arm, the SQA Learning Foundation, released its inaugural eBook, Data Integrity: The Science, The Regulations, The Use. Crafted by Quality Assurance professionals, for Quality Assurance professionals, this new resource delves into the crucial data integrity requirements pertinent to Good Clinical Practices (GCP), Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Vigilance Practices (GVP), and other areas within regulated sciences.
Within quality assurance, substantial variations exist in company policies and training surrounding data integrity, including differences in defining data quality and integrity, allocating organizational responsibilities, addressing data integrity challenges, and differentiating between electronic and paper-based data collection systems. This eBook addresses these critical facets, offering invaluable data principles, case studies, real-world examples, and auditing tips in a single, comprehensive resource.
"What sets this ebook (sic) apart is its seamless integration of scientific principles with the stringent demands of regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and MHRA along with international organizations such as OECD," said Eric S. Pittman, MBA, an SQA member and Former Division Director of Bioresearch Monitoring of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "It goes beyond merely outlining the rules and delves into the rationale behind them, empowering quality professionals to implement robust and sustainable compliance systems."
More than 70 SQA members were selected through an application process to participate as contributing authors for this eBook. Their expertise spans multiple disciplines within Quality Assurance and represents many years of experience in regulated industry, academia, and other sectors. A full list of Editors-in-Chief, Editors, Authors, and Reviewers can be found at the conclusion of this release.
Data quality and data integrity are vital to ensuring public health and environmental safety, and Data Integrity: The Science, The Regulations, The Use serves as an essential tool for professionals committed to upholding these standards. The eBook is available for purchase online at Barnes & Noble.
About the Society of Quality Assurance (SQA)
SQA is an association of over 2,500 professionals who are dedicated to implementing Good Clinical Practices (GCPs), Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs), and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) with industry, governments, academia, and consulting. SQA's mission is to promote and advance the ethics, principles, and knowledge of quality assurance essential to human, animal, and environmental health. For more information on SQA, visit www.sqa.org.
Data Integrity: The Science, The Regulations, The Use
Editors, Authors, and Reviewers
EDITORS IN CHIEF
Richard M. Siconolfi, MS, FRQA
Catherine Bens, MS
Joseph A. Franchetti
Cheryl M. McCarthy, RQAP-GCP
EDITORS
Tina Bahcall, RQAP-GLP
JoAnn Boyd, MBA
Dean Kendall
Susan Hart Chapman, BS, LATG, LVT
Tracy S. Henthorn, RQAP-GLP
Barbara A. Munch
Carmen Navarro Aragay, PhD
Kamila Anna Novak, MSc
Judyth Zahora, MBA, PMP
AUTHORS
Marc Altres
J. Heléne Andersson, RQAP-GLP
Edward Lee Armstrong
Randall L. Basinger
Angela Bazigos
Rhonda Beese
Shawn G. Bengtson, RQAP-GLP
Angela M. Berns
Stacey Ann Blackmer
Brittney Brault
Claudia P. Celis, MSc
Rachel Clark
Caroline A. Clifford
Colleen M. Cox, CCDM
Natalie Custer, MS
Shane De Büchel, RQAP-GLP
William T. Drummond, Jr., MS
Loren J. Ferro, CIP
Hector R. Gamboa, BTech, RQAP-GLP
Chris Gent
Francis Golly, PhD
Evan Grunbaum, MBA
Kathryn A. Hackett-Fields, RQAP-GLP
Eric Humes, RQAP-GLP
Elisabeth Hutchins
Carrie A. Ingalls, RQAP-GLP
John Janeri, CISSP, NSA, IAM
René Kasan, MBA
Laurencia Kyariga
Tammy Sayers Lesko, RQAP-GCP
Mary MacDonald, RQAP-GCP
Kevyn L. Matijevich, RQAP-GCP
Johnanna Mazlo, PhD, RQAP-GLP
Donna M. McElcar, MS, RQAP-GCP
Patricia M. Miller, MBA
Michelle C. Mims, MS, RQAP-GLP
Susan B. Newcomb, RQAP-GLP
Liz Nulton-Bodiford, MS
Jenny B. O'Brien, PhD, RQAP-GCP
Thomas W. Purdue, RQAP-GLP
Erika P. Reategui
Manu Reddy
Michael F. Regehr, PhD
Kimberly A. Smith
Kirk Smith, PhD, RQAP-GLP
Gowri Somayaji
Devry Spreitzer
Lawrence Dean Stewart
Santosh Tharkude, MS, CISA, DCIS
Jaqueline Torfin
Ricardo Torres-Rivera, PMP
Michelle A. Trapani
Heather Troyer
Gina M. Tucker, MBA, RQAP-GLP
Amanda K. Ulrey, RQAP-GLP
Loretto L. Vuolo-Schuesser, MS
Melanie Willis, RVT, RQAP-GLP
Audrey J. Yarbrough, RQAP-GLP
REVIEWERS
Judy Carmody, PhD
Melissa M. Eitzen, MS, RQAP-GLP
Fredda C. Shere-Valenti
Michele P. Weitz, RQAP-GCP
Media Contact
Alison Cockrell, CAE, SQA Executive Director, Society of Quality Assurance, 1 434.297.4772, [email protected], https://www.sqa.org/
SOURCE Society of Quality Assurance
Share this article