The St. Charles Home Show, presented by James Hardie Building Products, is the Place for the Latest Home Products and Services, Plus Expert Home Improvement Advice

Show visitors can get expert advice at the Better Living Stage. People can attend Laundry Camp with Patric Richardson, the Laundry Evangelist. Patric is known for his book, Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore, now in its fourth printing, and television show, The Laundry Guy, on HGTV and Discovery+. He teaches people new and better ways to care for all of their apparel and home textiles and shares his love of laundering everything, from cashmere sweaters to tailored suits, at home. Patric will explain why he believes "You don't have to do laundry, you get to do laundry" and shares revolutionary methods for cleaning clothes - and making laundry loads more fun!

Patric has a new book, House Love: A Joyful Guide to Cleaning, Organizing, and Loving the Home You're In. In his Home Camp, Patric will inspire people to freshen up every inch of the house – from the entryway to the attic, the backyard to the bedroom – and share his best design inspiration, DIY projects, and, of course, cleaning tips, so homeowners can fall in love with their home all over again – or for the very first time!

The 17th Annual St. Charles Sausage Festival, Wine Tasting & More is a favorite destination for show attendees. Visit this area, located on the lower level near the escalators, for free tastings and products for purchase from a variety of sausage producers and Missouri wineries. Plus, try and buy tasty wine slushies. Show visitors can discover delicious new items and stock up on their favorites – also great for unique gifts!

Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! for a great deal on a new spa or swim spa. Visitors can shop a 3,200 square foot tent, accessible from just outside the main Show entrance in the south parking lot, for a variety of spas. This spectacular sale offers show visitors the opportunity to save 30-60% off regular retail prices, with many models of spas and swim spas to choose from!

Outdoor living spaces are some of the most popular areas for home improvements. A variety of exhibitors, including pool and spa companies, landscape design and maintenance pros, and others offering decks and patios, outdoor kitchens, awnings and umbrellas, storage sheds and more can help people create amazing outdoor spaces.

The St. Charles Home Show is always a family-friendly destination, so bring the kids. They can have fun coloring and making creative crafts in the free Kids Craft Area. Plus, visitors can tour a tiny home brought to the Show by the Veterans Community Project and learn about their mission: veterans housing veterans, armed with the strength and support of the community, to forever end homelessness.

The Home Show is hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

For area homeowners looking to do some home improvements, visiting the Show is the first step. Finding the products and services they need and the companies who can help will go a long way toward getting that project done. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos, plans and designs and have their questions answered by the experts. Many exhibitors offer show specials and discounts for people who book projects or make appointments at the Show.

Plus, visitors can register to win great prizes! The Show will be giving away a basket each day with items from the Laundry Evangelist, Patric Richardson. Each basket will include Patric's book, Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore, and his Essential Laundry Kit which includes laundry flakes, a stain bar, brush and wool dryer balls ($75 value). Additionally, one grand prize winner will be drawn on Sunday. The Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri wants to help the winner get started on their next home improvement project with $250 cash!

Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://stlhomeshow.com.

