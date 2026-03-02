The St. Charles Home Show, Presented by James Hardie, is the Place for the Latest Home Products and Services, Plus Expert Home Improvement Advice

Home improvement projects can be daunting, but the hundreds of home pros at the Home Show can help make the process easy and give homeowners the results they want, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

Show visitors can get expert gardening advice from Bevin Cohen at the Better Living Stage. Bevin Cohen (Ben) is an award-winning author, herbalist, owner of Small House Farm and host of the popular Seeds & Weeds podcast. He lives and works with his wife and two sons on their family homestead in Michigan. He offers workshops and lectures across the country on the benefits of living closer to the land through seeds, herbs, and locally grown food. He's the author or editor of more than ten books, including Saving Our Seeds and The Artisan Herbalist.

Bevin will present Grow an Herb Garden. Whether your interest is in culinary or medicinal herbs, Bevin will guide you through planning, planting and caring for your herbs to ensure a bountiful harvest. He will cover topics like starting herbs from seed, propagation and container gardening, plus harvesting and storage techniques. He will also present Grow Your Best Tomatoes and share how to maximize harvests with the least amount of work. He'll cover soil health, planting methods, mulching, pruning, trellising, and share the secrets he's learned over a lifetime of gardening. Get ready to grow the best tomatoes you've ever tasted!

The 19th Annual St. Charles Sausage Festival, Wine Tasting & More is a favorite destination for attendees. Visit this area for free tastings and products for purchase from a variety of sausage producers, Missouri wineries and more. Show visitors can discover delicious new items and stock up on their favorites – also great for unique gifts.

Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! for a great deal on a new spa or swim spa. Visitors can shop a 3,200 square foot tent, accessible from just outside the main Show entrance in the south parking lot, for a variety of spas. This spectacular sale offers show visitors the opportunity to save 30-50% off regular retail prices, with many models of spas and swim spas to choose from.

Outdoor living spaces are some of the most popular areas for home improvements. A variety of exhibitors, including pool and spa companies, landscape design and maintenance pros, and others offering decks and patios, outdoor kitchens, awnings and umbrellas, storage sheds and more can help people create amazing outdoor spaces.

The St. Charles Home Show is always a family-friendly destination, so bring the kids. They can have fun coloring and making creative crafts in the free Kids Craft Area. Plus, visitors can enjoy entertaining dog shows featuring obedience, agility, tricks and therapy, by Sit Means Sit STL.

The Home Show is hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

For area homeowners looking to do some home improvements, visiting the Show is the first step. Finding the products and services they need and the companies who can help will go a long way toward getting that project done. One lucky show visitor can get a start on their next home project when they win $500 Cash, courtesy of the Home Builders Association. Register at the show.

Show hours are 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, April 12. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://www.STLHomeShow.com.

