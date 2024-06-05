The St. Regis Bora Bora Celebrates The Summer Olympics With a New Kite Surfing Experience

"Bora Bora is one of the best spots in the world to learn kite surfing because we have safe, shallow waters with a soft sand floor, so from the first lesson we can teach with a real kite...This makes the learning curve much faster," states Alban Herdzina of Kite Surf School Polynesie. Post this

In addition to the kite surfing, this offer also includes a massage treatment series curated to optimize the body for kite surfing sessions by soothing, restoring and rejuvenating muscles at the resort's stunning island spa overlooking the Lagoonarium with Mount Otemanu in the distance.

"We're excited that Tahiti is hosting the Summer Olympic surfing competition. It inspired us to create a Bora Bora-style surfing experience to celebrate it," states General Manager, Emmanuel Richardet. "Visitors attending the surfing competition may extend their stay to explore more of Tahiti. We invite them to The St. Regis to enjoy our French Polynesian hospitality and the excellent kite surfing conditions Bora Bora has to offer."

The St. Regis Bora Bora's Kite Surfing Experience includes:

5 nights for two guests in a one-bedroom Superior Overwater Villa with a Lagoon View

3 private 2-hour kite surfing lessons for two guests

Massage treatment series for two guests: 60-minute Polynesian Massage to relax and rehydrate the body for kite surfing 90-minute Miri Oil Massage with anti-inflammatory properties to stimulate circulation for muscle tension release and rejuvenation 60-minute Flawless Garden Rose Massage to tone and revitalize the body with exfoliation followed by a massage using Porcelain Flower Oil



Rates for The St. Regis Bora Bora's Kite Surfing Experience start at USD 11,254 for five nights. This rate is subject to currency fluctuations. Additional nights and additional private windsurfing lessons may be added at prevailing rates. This offer is available through December 31, 2024 and is subject to availability. For more details and booking, email the reservations team at [email protected].

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side Villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, St. Regis' signature Butler Service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

