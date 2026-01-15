The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Celebrates its 20th Anniversary Year with a Champagne, Diamonds & Pearls Romantic Getaway Just in Time For Valentine's Day

The Ultimate Tropical Paradise Getaway Celebrating Romance with a Collection of Seductive Indulgences

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year as one of the world's most iconic luxury resorts and a must-visit, bucket-list destination. To launch its 20th anniversary calendar of celebratory events, special offerings and exciting collaborations, The St. Regis Bora Bora has created the ultimate romantic getaway just in time for Valentine's Day with a collection of seductively romantic indulgences including six tropical nights in paradise in an Overwater Villa and touches of sparkle from plenty of Champagne and an exquisite Tahitian pearl and diamond necklace by Tahiti's acclaimed jeweler, Robert Wan.

The 'Champagne, Diamonds & Pearls Romantic Getaway' includes:

Six nights in an Overwater Villa





Champagne welcome





Daily breakfast for two





One Robert Wan Tahitian Pearl & Diamond Necklace – surprise presentation can be arranged upon request





Champagne & Private Helicopter flyover Bora Bora's famed heart-shaped island of Tupai





Champagne Sunset Sail on the resort's Vitamin Sea Catamaran





Al Fresco Candlelight Dinner on the resort's private island Spa Beach





Relaxation Ritual Couples Massage at the private island Spa





Four-course, gourmet dinner for two at Lagoon restaurant





Complimentary transfers between Bora Bora Airport and the resort

The rate for the 6-night Champagne, Diamonds & Pearls Romantic Getaway starts at USD 20,000 and is based on double occupancy. Rates quoted in USD are subject to currency fluctuations. This offer is available through December 31, 2026 and is subject to availability and blackout dates. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. For more information and reservations, email [email protected] or call +689 40 607 805.

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with The St. Regis brand's renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that have made this an award-winning hideaway and one of the world's leading luxury resorts for the past 20 years.

About Robert Wan

Since 1973, Robert Wan has passionately dedicated his life to the Tahitian cultured pearl and has become renowned as the world's foremost producer and supplier of Tahitian pearls among international pearl wholesalers and reputed jewelers. Robert Wan's Tahitian pearls can be found in his own Tahiti boutiques in addition to fine jewelry purveyors worldwide.

