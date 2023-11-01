The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Celebrates This Holiday Season With Festive Happenings and the Ultimate Family Getaway

Over-the-Top Family Offer and Holiday Activities with a French Polynesian Flair

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort celebrates this year's holiday season with a two-week Christmas-through-New Year's calendar filled with festivities and an over-the-top Family Festive Getaway available from Thanksgiving through early January at the resort's most luxurious accommodation– the Royal Estate Villa.

The Royal Estate Villa Family Festive Getaway

Available from Thanksgiving through the beginning of January 2024, the resort's Family Festive Getaway is the ultimate holiday indulgence that includes a five-night stay at Bora Bora's most coveted address, The St. Regis' Royal Estate Villa. Available for up to eight guests, this getaway showcases an array of activities that bring families together to celebrate the season including:

Family yoga on your private Royal Estate beach

Private Lagoonarium tour and coral planting with the resort's Marine Life Specialist

Polynesian Cooking Class

Polynesian immersion afternoon with private lessons in Tahitian dance, language, traditional customs and crafts such as flower crown weaving

The St. Regis Bora Bora Children's Club

Parents' Spa Escape: 45-minute couples' massage

The St. Regis' legendary butler service

Daily breakfast at Te Pahu Restaurant

Complimentary private airport transfers by boat

The starting rate for the Royal Estate Villa Family Festive Getaway is USD 16,000 per night based on a stay of five nights and subject to currency fluctuations. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. This offer is available from Thanksgiving 2023 through early January 2024 and is pending availability. For more information and bookings, email the reservations team [email protected].

Two Weeks of Festive Season Fun

This year's holiday calendar of events celebrates the magic of the season in French Polynesian-style with St. Regis' special brand of luxury hospitality. A variety of events, performances and activities are on offer from December 23, 2023 through January 5, 2024 including:

Champagne Sabering Ceremony to Kick-Off Holiday Celebrations December 23

Introduction to Va'a: traditional Polynesian Canoeing on Main Beach

Land & Sea Polynesian Christmas Eve Dinner & Fire Dancing Performance

Santa's Christmas Day Arrival

New Year's Eve 5-Course Gourmet Dinner at Lagoon Restaurant

Year's Eve Fireworks Show

Polynesian Workshops: Pareo Painting, Coconut Palm & Flower Crown Weaving and Shell Jewelry making classes

White Party Sunset Cocktails

Lagoon Paddle Races

Main Beach Al Fresco Movie Nights

Children's Club holiday activities including painting, flower crown weaving, coconut crafts and Lagoonarium explorations

The starting rate for stays during the 2023/2024 Festive Season is USD 1,500 per night (subject to currency fluctuations) from December 20, 2023 through January 3, 2024. Festive season bookings are pending to availability. For more information, email the reservations team at [email protected].

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, a fun-filled Children's Club, St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

