The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Celebrates Valentine's Day With A New Dazzling Romance Escape

New Romantic Getaway Includes a Tahitian Pearl & Diamond Necklace, 24-Carat Gold Massages and a Helicopter Flyover a Heart Shaped Island

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned as one the world's leading luxury resorts and an iconic French Polynesian must-visit, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is pleased to unveil its new, romantic Dazzling Romance Escape just in time for Valentine's Day. This bejeweled romantic getaway offers a mix of seductive indulgences and experiences including a Tahitian Pearl and diamond necklace by jeweler Robert Wan, a 24-carat gold al fresco couples massage at the resort's private island spa and a helicopter and Champagne flyover Bora Bora's famed heart shaped island of Tupai.

The Tahitian Pearl, a French Polynesian natural treasure, is one of the world's finest gems. The secret to the Tahitian Pearl's exceptional quality is the Pinctada Margaritifera, a South Pacific oyster that takes two full years to produce a single pearl. For over 40 years, Robert Wan, one of Tahiti's top pearl jewelers, has sold the highest quality pearls to private customers and the finest jewelry houses around the world. The exquisitely crafted necklace showcases a large Tahitian Pearl accented by a sparkling white diamond on a delicate 18-carat gold chain.

The Dazzling Romance Escape offer includes:

Robert Wan's Tahitian Pearl and Diamond Necklace





Tahitian Pearl and Diamond Necklace Private helicopter fly-over Bora Bora's famed heart-shaped Tupai Island with Billecart Salmon Rosé Champagne





famed heart-shaped Tupai Island with Billecart Salmon Rosé Champagne 24-carat gold al fresco couples massage with radiantly hydrating gold-flake infused coconut oil





Candlelight dinner on the resort's private island





Signature Canoe Breakfast





5 nights for two in an Overwater Villa with daily breakfast

The rate for this 5-night Dazzling Romance Escape starts at USD 17,300. Rates in USD are subject to currency fluctuations. This offer is available through December 31, 2025 and is subject to blackout dates and availability. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. For more information and reservations, email [email protected] or call +689 40 607 805.

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

About Robert Wan

Since 1973, Robert Wan has passionately dedicated his life to the Tahitian cultured pearl and has become renowned as the world's foremost producer and supplier of Tahitian pearls to international pearl wholesalers and reputed jewelers including K. Mikimoto & Co., Golay Buchel, Tasaki Shinju, Tokyo Pearl and Nagori Jewelers. Robert Wan's Tahitian pearls can be found in his own Tahiti boutiques in addition to fine jewelry purveyors worldwide.

Media Contact

Tammy Peters, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, 1 646 361 4922, [email protected], http://www.stregisborabora.com

SOURCE The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort