The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Unveils Its 20th Anniversary 'Best of Bora Bora Getaway'

In Celebration of The St. Regis Bora Bora's 20th Anniversary, this Offer Showcases the Very Best of Bora Bora with Royal Overwater Villa Accommodations and an Exclusive Capsule Collection Designed by Luxury French Resort-Wear Fashion Brand Vilebrequin

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of twenty years as one of the world's most iconic luxury properties, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is pleased to debut its 'Best of Bora Bora Getaway,' a collection of memorable experiences and select items from the resort's anniversary capsule collection designed by Vilebrequin, the French luxury resort-wear brand.

Like the exclusive design created by Vilebrequin for the resort, the 'Best of Bora Bora Getaway' was inspired by the natural wonders of the region including mythical Mount Otemanu, and special elements unique to The St. Regis Bora Bora such as Moana, the resort's Napoleon fish mascot, and the ultra-luxe Royal Overwater Villas.

The St. Regis Bora Bora's 20th Anniversary 'Best of Bora Bora Getaway' includes:

5 nights in a Royal Overwater Villa - next-level overwater accommodations with a private pool, expansive sun deck, and some of the best views of Bora Bora's Mount Otemanu

Select items from the resort's 20th Anniversary Vilebrequin capsule collection

USD 500 credit for the purchase of other capsule collection items in the resort's boutique

Private Laurent Perrier Champagne sabering lesson - a signature St. Regis tradition

The St. Regis' legendary Butler Service

Bora Bora Helicopter Tour

Full-Day Sea Safari with Naari - one of area's best local guides shares secret spots for an insider Bora Bora boating and snorkeling tour

Guided Bora Bora Hike - lead by one of the area's best local guides, guests will learn about the destination's rich history and culture during a hike up one of Bora Bora's scenic mountains

Private Sunset Sail on the resort's Vitamin Sea catamaran

One signature Canoe Breakfast for two

One dinner for two at Lagoon, the resort's renowned fine-dining restaurant

One Couples Massage at St. Regis' private island spa overlooking the Lagoonarium with Mount Otemanu in the distance

The St. Regis Bora Bora's 20th Anniversary 'Best of Bora Bora Getaway' is available for stays from June 20, 2026 - December 31, 2026. The starting rate for five nights in a Royal Overwater Villa and the other inclusions listed above is USD 38,000 excluding tax and service fees. This rate is based on double occupancy, subject to currency fluctuations and is pending availability. Additional nights and guests may be added at prevailing rates. For more information and reservations, email [email protected] or call +689 40 607 805.

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

Celebrating twenty years as one of the world's leading luxury resorts, this expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with The St. Regis brand's renowned service. The property has 90-rooms including charming Garden View, Beachside and Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler Service and a stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

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Media Contact:

Tammy Peters

Media Mixology

[email protected]

Mobile: 646.361.4922

Media Contact

Tammy Peters, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, 1 646 361 4922, [email protected]

SOURCE The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort