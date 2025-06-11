The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's Annual Gourmet Event Returns with Culinary Connoisseurs Tasting Week

"We are delighted to have Xavier Thuizat, one of France's most honored and awarded Sommeliers, return to The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort to offer this one-of-a-kind experience tasting incredible wines, Champagnes, Sakes and cocktails," stated General Manager, Emmanuel Richardet. Post this

"We are delighted to have Xavier Thuizat, one of France's most honored and awarded Sommeliers, return to The St. Regis Bora Bora to offer this one-of-a-kind experience that will take guests on a tasting journey of incredible wines, Champagnes, Sakes and cocktails," stated General Manager, Emmanuel Richardet. "We created our annual gourmet event to celebrate The St. Regis' luxury hospitality legacy and to invite guests to enjoy unique, exclusive events featuring exceptionally talented professionals."

The St. Regis Bora Bora's Culinary Connoisseurs Tasting Week begins Sunday, August 3 with an Oysters & Champagne themed evening that starts with a reception at the resort's scenic 727 Bar overlooking Bora Bora's Mount Otemanu, followed by dinner at Lagoon, the resort's fine-dining restaurant. On Monday, August 4, tastings move to Asia with Xavier's selection of five premium Sakes followed by dinner with Sake pairings at the resort's pan-Asian restaurant, Bamboo. "The Pearls of Burgundy" tasting on Tuesday, August 5 at noon features five incredible Burgundies followed in the evening by a four-course dinner with Burgundy wine pairings at Lagoon. On Thursday, August 7, the tasting showcases a selection of Italian wines and a three-course dinner with pairings at the resort's Italian restaurant, Farniente. Things get competitive Friday, August 8 with a blind tasting of French versus US wines and a four-course dinner at Lagoon with cocktail and mocktail pairings. The grand finale Saturday, August 9 features a tasting of five Champagnes and a Champagne-themed four-course dinner at Lagoon restaurant.

Tasting events and dinners throughout the week may be enjoyed on an a la carte basis or as a Culinary Connoisseurs Tasting Week package that includes:

7 nights in an Overwater Villa for two August 3-10, 2025

Complimentary breakfast daily

All tasting events, dinners and receptions offered during Culinary Connoisseurs Tasting Week August 3-9, 2025 with Master Sommelier Xavier Thuizat

Roundtrip transfers between Bora Bora Airport and The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

The rate for the Culinary Connoisseurs Tasting Week starts at USD 22,060 for seven nights for two guests. This starting rate does not include tax or service charges and is subject to currency fluctuations. To ensure an intimate, engaging experience, participation at tastings and dinners will be limited and pending availability. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. Click here for more details about the Culinary Connoisseurs Tasting Week. For booking, contact The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's reservations team at [email protected].

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

