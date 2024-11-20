The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's Holiday Festivities Abound This Year

A Calendar of Celebrations with a French Polynesian Twist from Christmas through New Year's

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort celebrates the holiday season this year with a Christmas-through-New Year's calendar filled with festivities.

Holiday Happenings

This year's calendar of holiday events celebrates the magic of the season with a French Polynesian twist, The St. Regis' luxury flair and a variety of events, performances and activities from December 23, 2024 through January 1, 2025 including:

Champagne Sabering, live musical performances, Lagoon Paddle Races, Beach Volleyball Tournament, Al Fresco Main Beach Movie Nights, starlight marshmallows on the beach, and delicious holiday feasts at the resort's five restaurants.

A variety of Polynesian Workshops including Pareo Painting, Coconut Palm & Tahitian Flower Crown Weaving and Shell Crafts.

Holiday Toast December 23 – raise a glass to the holiday week ahead with festive cocktails and The St. Regis' traditional Champagne sabering.

December 24 – Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Day Ukulele Breakfast in Te Pahu Restaurant

Lagoon Restaurant's Gourmet Christmas Eve Dinner featuring indulgent delights such as Duck Foie Gras, Local Lobster and Scallops with Beurre Blanc Sauce and Caviar

Christmas Eve Polynesian Celebration Dinner at Te Pahu Restaurant with a tempting Festive Buffet Feast including Tahitian fare, decadent holiday dishes and a live Polynesian Performance

December 25 - Christmas Day

Santa's Christmas Day Arrival by traditional Polynesian pirogue on Main Beach

Special Christmas Day Menus at the resort's Italian restaurant, Farniente, Aparima and Lagoon restaurants

December 31 – New Year's Eve

Midnight Fireworks Show, live musical performances, Polynesian Lagoon Padel Race and a farewell to 2024 Champagne Sabering

Lagoon Restaurant's New Year's Eve Exquisite Dinner: a gourmet menu that includes Scallops in Champagne Cream, Local Lobster, Catch of the Day with Petrossian Caviar, Poultry served with Fois Gras and Sweet Potatoes Infused with Tahitian Vanilla and Red Fruit Mousse with Champagne Jelly and Polynesian Banana Po'e Pudding with Coconut

A New Year's Eve French Polynesian Feast at Te Pahu combines local and French indulgences such as Artisanal Breads & Cheeses and a Sea Corner featuring oysters, King Crab, Sashimi, Lagoon Fish and Grilled Lobster

January 1 – New Year's Day

Ring in 2025 with a Ukulele Breakfast, Polynesian Flower Crown Workshop and a Polynesian Dinner & Performance with dancing, singing and celebration

Rates for stays during the 2024/2025 Festive Season start at USD 1,590 per night in an Overwater Superior Bungalow (subject to currency fluctuations) from December 22, 2024 through January 1, 2025. Festive season bookings are pending availability. For more information, email the reservations team at [email protected].

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

