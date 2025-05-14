The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's Private Island Spa Debuts Its New Bora Bora Bliss Getaway

A Curated Spa Experience that Taps into the Healing Power of Ancient & Modern-Day Wellness Practices

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, the private island Spa at The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is pleased to celebrate the launch of its new Ayurvedic Abyanga Massage treatment with a Bora Bora Bliss Getaway that invites guests to indulge in a program of spa treatments that tap into the healing power of ancient and modern-day wellness practices to restore the body and mind back to a harmoniously balanced state of relaxation and inner-calm. This luxurious and pampering spa journey features a curated five-day program designed to help relieve stress and anxiety with ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese treatments, sound therapy and Sophrology, a dynamic relaxation method that incorporates breathwork with physical and mental exercises to induce a more relaxed state.

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's Bora Bora Bliss Getaway includes the following for two guests:

Five nights in an Overwater Villa

Complimentary breakfast daily

The following five-day curated spa program: Day 1 – Signature Black Pearl Body Scrub & Tiare Polynesian Experience - this treatment welcomes guests to their spa journey with a cleansing body scrub and deep, soothing hydration. Day 2 – 90-minute Abyanga Massage – a classic, holistic Ayurvedic treatment using Ayurvedic oil selected according to the guest's Vata, Pitta or Kapha Dosha-type with head-to-toe flowing, rhythmic massage strokes that relieve muscle tension, stimulate blood and lymph circulation, and release toxins to boost immunity, improve sleep and calm the nervous system for a deeper sense of well-being and inner peace. Day 3 - Couples' 60-minute Crystal Bowl Sound Therapy Session - a soothing meditative sound bath that induces relaxation and stress relief. Day 4 – 60-minute Chinese Foot Reflexology - an ancient healing art that awakens reflex points in the feet to release the flow of Qi to restore balance. Day 5 – 60-minute Sophrology Session – incorporates a combination of breathing, relaxation, and visualization techniques to calm the body and mind and restore harmony and clarity.



The starting rate for The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's Bora Bora Bliss Getaway is USD 13,300 for two guests for five nights in an Overwater Villa with the inclusions listed above. This starting rate is subject to currency fluctuations. The Bora Bora Bliss Getaway is bookable from June 1, 2025 onward and is subject to availability. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. For more information and reservations, email [email protected] or call +689 40 607 805.

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

Click here for high-resolution images of The St. Regis Bora Bora

