The St. Regis Bora Bora Unveils the 2025 Festive Season's Calendar of Celebrations

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort has curated a calendar of celebratory offerings this year that bring together the wonders of French Polynesia with St. Regis' renowned hospitality.

2025/26 HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

This year's festive season showcases the magic of the holidays with a variety of events, performances and activities beginning December 23, 2025 through January 1, 2025 including:

Island Discovery Activities: Fish Preservation Program, Discovery Tour and Coral Cutting Workshop at the resort's Lagoonarium and a Resort Botanical Tour

Culinary Delights: St. Regis' Signature Sabering Ceremony, Wine and Rum Tastings, Cooking Show Demonstrations, Buffet Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Feast at Te Pahu restaurant, and Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Gourmet Dinners at Lagoon restaurant

Performances: Traditional Polynesian Shows, Main Beach New Year's Eve Fireworks, Acoustic Music Sets, live Ukelele performances and Chamallow Night 'campfire' with toasted marshmallows and French Polynesian storytelling

French Polynesian Workshops: Tattoo Painting, Flower Crown Making, Coconut Opening Demonstrations and Tahitian Dance Classes

Sport Events: Beach Boys Overwater Race and Beach Volleyball Tournament

Santa's Christmas Day Gift Giving Visit

Rates during the 2025/2026 Festive Season start at USD 1,900 per night in an Overwater Superior Bungalow (subject to currency fluctuations) December 23, 2025 - January 4, 2026. Festive season bookings are pending availability. For more information, email the reservations team at [email protected].

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, The St. Regis' signature Butler service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

