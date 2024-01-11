The St. Regis Bora Bora's New Land, Sea & Sky Adventure Is 2024's Most Coveted Valentine's Day Gift for Travel Lovers

"We created this Land, Sea & Sky Adventure for guests looking to discover and explore the area's many natural wonders with insider insights and knowledge from local experts for a truly authentic Bora Bora experience," states Emmanuel Richardet, General Manager, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. Post this

The St. Regis Bora Bora's Land, Sea & Sky Adventure includes:

5 nights for two in an Overwater Villa

By Land: a 2, 3 or 4-hour hike through Bora Bora's verdant nature with Django, a local hiking expert who grew up exploring the island and discovering its history

Sea: full-day boating and snorkeling excursion with Narii whose family has lived in Bora Bora for generations – includes a home-cooked French Polynesian lunch on Narii's family-owned island for a true insider experience

By Air: 'Shades of Blue' private helicopter tour for incredible aerial views Bora Bora's land and sea beauty

Rates for the Bora Bora Land, Sea & Sky Adventure start at USD 13,000 for five nights. This rate is subject to currency fluctuations. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. This offer is available through December 31, 2024 and is subject to availability. For more information and booking, email the reservations team at [email protected].

About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side Villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, a fun-filled Children's Club, St. Regis' signature Butler Service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

