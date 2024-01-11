The St. Regis Bora Bora's New Land, Sea & Sky Adventure Is 2024's Most Coveted Valentine's Day Gift for Travel Lovers

Explore the Natural Wonders of French Polynesia with the Insider Knowledge of Local Experts
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort's new Bora Bora Land, Sea & Sky Adventure offers a curation of memories-of-a-lifetime experiences that make for the perfect gift for your travel and adventure-loving Valentine. Explore the region's natural wonders with Bora Bora's local experts – from scenic, jaw-dropping helicopter heights by air, stunning island hikes by land, and French Polynesia's magical underwater world by sea.
"We created this Land, Sea & Sky Adventure for guests looking to discover and explore the area's many natural wonders with the benefit of insider insights and knowledge from local experts who provide a truly authentic Bora Bora experience," states Emmanuel Richardet, General Manager, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort.
The St. Regis Bora Bora's Land, Sea & Sky Adventure includes:
- 5 nights for two in an Overwater Villa
- By Land: a 2, 3 or 4-hour hike through Bora Bora's verdant nature with Django, a local hiking expert who grew up exploring the island and discovering its history
- Sea: full-day boating and snorkeling excursion with Narii whose family has lived in Bora Bora for generations – includes a home-cooked French Polynesian lunch on Narii's family-owned island for a true insider experience
- By Air: 'Shades of Blue' private helicopter tour for incredible aerial views Bora Bora's land and sea beauty
Rates for the Bora Bora Land, Sea & Sky Adventure start at USD 13,000 for five nights. This rate is subject to currency fluctuations. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. This offer is available through December 31, 2024 and is subject to availability. For more information and booking, email the reservations team at [email protected].
About The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort
This expansive 44-acre tropical paradise combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The resort's 90-rooms are comprised of charming Garden View, Beachside and Two-bedroom Reef Side Villas and the largest Overwater Villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations are idyllically situated to optimize views of majestic Mount Otemanu and access to Bora Bora's brilliant turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Lagoon restaurant, The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa nestled on its own private island, a fun-filled Children's Club, St. Regis' signature Butler Service and the property's stunning Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.
