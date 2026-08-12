The St. Regis Mexico City Announces Sweeping Renovation, Defining Luxury, Once Again

"This renovation reinterprets a hotel that has always set the standard in Mexico City," said Rodrigo Rizzi, general manager of The St. Regis Mexico City. "We elevated the design and experience while deepening the connection guests feel with the destination." Post this

The Layered Soul of Mexico

The concept guiding the work, which Kalā Design Group calls The Layered Soul of Mexico, interprets the country as a multilayered territory: geological, historical, cultural and spiritual. The volcanic earth beneath Mexico City, its ancient civilizations, its colonial heritage and its contemporary creative pulse each inform the material and sensory language throughout the renovated interiors.

Bronze light fixtures reference the metalworking traditions of the Purépecha people of Michoacán. Jade accents nod to the stone's ceremonial significance among the ancient Maya. Cacao tones recall the seed's origins with the Olmec civilization on the Gulf Coast. Stone and marble finishes, wood paneling and hand-woven textiles were developed with local artisans and manufacturers, incorporating traditional craftsmanship into pieces designed specifically for the hotel. All furniture in the renovated spaces was custom designed exclusively for the property, and every material was selected for its connection to the Mexican landscape, its durability and its ability to age well over time. The palette layers deep greens, dark minerals and warm, cacao-inspired hues, evoking the earth, the vegetation and the golden light of the city.

A Redesigned Reception

On the third floor, the reception lobby was reconceived as the social heart of the hotel, an elegant residential living room designed to make arrival feel both welcoming and memorable. Kalā Design Group relocated the reception desk to a more prominent position immediately visible upon exiting the elevators, replacing the traditional front desk with three personalized, seated reception stations. Sculptural glass screens behind each station create a sense of intimacy without closing off the space.

Two monumental floor-to-ceiling translucent screens anchor the lobby as its defining architectural gesture. By day, their layered composition filters natural light while preserving sightlines across the atrium; by night, the screens illuminate into glowing lanterns, softening the double-height volume and forming two intimate gathering areas beneath them. Overhead, suspended lighting installations finished in bronze and copper draw on the golden sunsets of the Valley of Mexico, their reflective surfaces capturing movement and light throughout the day.

The St. Regis Library occupies one side of the lobby, and the brand's signature Champagne Sabrage ritual takes place along its central axis. Existing geological stone sculptures remain in place as a nod to Mexico's geological history. New botanical-inspired carpets reflect to Caroline Astor's fascination with botanical arts.

Guest Room Elevator Lobbies

The guest room elevator lobbies were transformed into intimate residential foyers that ease the transition from the pace of the city into the privacy of the guest floors. A custom jade-inspired installation, created specifically for the project, becomes the focal point of each lobby, drawing on jade's significance in Mesoamerican culture as a symbol of life, renewal and harmony.

Overhead, a sculptural ceiling installation of softly curved, petal-like forms sits within a recessed cove and is washed in indirect lighting, providing a calm and unhurried effect, easing guests toward their rooms. The botanical-inspired carpet continues throughout, paired with a bronze credenza carved with floral motifs. The pairing extends the dialogue between craftsmanship and nature.

Residential Retreats: Guest Rooms and Suites

The hotel's 189 guest rooms and suites were conceived as elegant urban residences, a quiet retreat above one of the world's most dynamic cities. Curved sofas, sculptural tables and flowing botanical carpets echo the building's sweeping geometry and the fluid forms of nature. New marble flooring continues the project's Stones of Mexico narrative, celebrating the country's geological richness, while the original headboard composition was preserved as a link to the hotel's history.

Custom pendant lighting, one of the guestrooms' most distinctive bespoke elements, draws inspiration from the expressive jewelry of Frida Kahlo. Slender bronze forms embrace suspended jade elements, reinterpreting the sculptural quality of her iconic necklaces as a luminaire. The custom St. Regis Cart, with its curved silhouette and bronze detailing, reimagines the in-room refreshment station as a piece of residential furniture, celebrating the ritual of hospitality rather than concealing it.

Kalā Design Group is also collaborating with a local artisan on hand-embroidered cushions inspired by botanical compositions, conceived as collectible textile artworks rather than decorative accessories. Guest rooms now include automated lighting, blinds and climate controls, along with updated marble bathrooms, rainfall showers and heated floors. The hotel remained open throughout construction, with Kalā Design Group working closely with hotel operations to refine layout, lighting and finishes in phases without disrupting service.

A Complete Guest Experience

Beyond the guest rooms and common areas, the hotel's dining, wellness and event spaces round out the experience. Culinary venues include Diana Restaurant, King Cole Bar, La Table Krug, Caroline's 400, Nusr-Et, Animal and Sushi Tatsugoro. The St. Regis Spa offers bespoke treatments with panoramic views of Mexico City, and the hotel's meeting and event spaces support gatherings ranging from corporate meetings to social celebrations, all backed by the property's signature St. Regis Butler Service.

The renovation reflects St. Regis's commitment to design excellence and reaffirms The St. Regis Mexico City's place among the city's most refined addresses. Together, the redesigned reception, elevator lobbies and guest rooms set a new standard for the hotel, one shaped by Mexico's history, energy and craftsmanship. With this transformation, The St. Regis Mexico City defines luxury, once again, as an urban sanctuary where every stay connects guests to the spirit of the destination.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the hotel's website.

About The St. Regis Mexico City

Located at Paseo de la Reforma 439 in the heart of the capital, The St. Regis Mexico City pairs 189 guest rooms and suites with signature St. Regis Butler Service and a collection of dining destinations that includes Diana Restaurant, King Cole Bar, La Table Krug, Glass House, Nusr-Et, Animal, Caroline's 400 and Sushi Tatsugoro, alongside The St. Regis Spa and a dedicated Children's Club. The hotel has been named a AAA Five Diamond property and holds a Michelin Key, among other industry honors. For more information, visit www.marriott.com/mexxr and follow along on Instagram @stregismexicocity.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.marriott.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR, The St Regis Mexico City, 52 55-52281818, [email protected], https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mexxr-the-st-regis-mexico-city/overview/

SOURCE The St Regis Mexico City