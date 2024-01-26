The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort Elevates Culinary Excellence with an Exclusive Mirazur Beyond Borders Collaboration

The Three-Michelin Star Restaurant is the First of the Resort's Gastro-Experience Series

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of the resort's 15 years of excellence and exquisite culinary offerings, The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort today announces a ten-day collaboration with Chef Mauro Colagreco of the three-Michelin Star, world-renowned restaurant, Mirazur. Located in Menton, France, Mirazur was awarded the "best restaurant in the world" by The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2019 and recognized with the Sustainable Gastronomy Selection by Michelin in 2020.

From February 27 to March 8, 2024, Chef Colagreco will host a series of nine intimate dinners and one exceptional lunch at the resort's iconic fine dining restaurant Carolina, the only AAA Five Diamond Award dining establishment in Punta de Mita. Complimenting the surroundings of The St. Regis Punta Mita, this immersive experience celebrates the rich terroir and culture of Mexico with special attention on incorporating fresh ingredients locally sourced. The carefully curated tasting menu will highlight Chef's vision and Circular Gastronomy from nature to plate, fusing French and Mexican flavors and products.

"With Mirazur known as the best restaurant globally and Chef Colagreco as a worldwide culinary trailblazer, we could not be more thrilled to announce their collaboration with The St. Regis Punta Mita," said Gonzalo Guëlman Ros, general manager. "As we continue to elevate the resort's culinary programming, our aim is to bring our beloved guests new experiences and cuisines that are truly once-in-a-lifetime. Between our shared passions for global culinary culture, sourcing sustainable and local ingredients, and providing best-in-class hospitality, this partnership between The St. Regis Punta Mita and Mirazur Beyond Borders will be nothing short of extraordinary."

As reflected in Mirazur Beyond Borders' fresh dishes, Chef Colagreco's Circular Gastronomy philosophy reconnects deeply with nature and reconciles the perfect mastery of the techniques of haute cuisine with a genuine commitment to society. True to Chef Colagreco's penchant for dishes that embrace his surroundings, he will work with fresh ingredients sourced from Riviera Nayarit to create the finest cuisine.

The Mirazur Beyond Border multi-course dinner, is the first in a series of highly curated gastro-experiences set to debut at The St. Regis Punta Mita this year, timed to the resort's milestone anniversary and its property-wide transformation. The St. Regis Punta Mita continues to prioritize culinary experiences that reach the utmost level of luxury and exclusivity for its guests, and will soon announce a variety of top-tier chef partnerships and restaurant collaborations as it elevates its programming.

About The St. Regis Punta Mita

For the past 15 years, The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort has been a symbol of luxury and hospitality in the Riviera Nayarit. Beautifully situated on a tranquil peninsula in Punta de Mita, Mexico amid 22 lush acres, The St. Regis Punta Mita is an 120-room haven where art and nature are beautifully entwined. Guests may savor exquisite culinary experiences, including a fine dining menu and set tables by the beach; rejuvenate with pampering treatments in the The St. Regis Spa; tee off on two Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses within minutes of our resort; and experience unrivaled natural beauty and outdoor adventures on the nearby Marietas Islands. Currently celebrating its 15th anniversary and forthcoming completion of a comprehensive property-wide transformation, The St. Regis Punta Mita recently debuted fully refreshed common areas, including the lobby, restaurants and more, among the expansive beachfront villas, featuring a stunning combination of rustic Provence, Mexican art and handcrafted furnishings. The forthcoming completion of Phase II, marking the renovation's culmination, will include enhancements to Remedé Spa, the Beach Club and the remaining guest rooms and suites, all offering luxury amenities, the exclusive St. Regis Butler Service, art from Mexican creators such as textiles from Caralarga and ceramic pieces from Encrudo, and captivating ocean or garden views.

About Mauro Colagreco

Mauro Colagreco's cuisine is instinctive, generous, and respectful of the environment, nourished by journeys, discoveries, encounters and ambitions. Led to the pinnacle of his art by his audacity, vision and commitments, this eco-conscious chef, who knows neither borders nor boundaries, now runs +25 restaurants around the world (London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, Palm Beach, Buenos Aires...), including, of course, Mirazur***, his flagship restaurant with breathtaking views over the Mediterranean sea in Menton, voted the best restaurant in the world in 2019 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Eager to see the emergence of a circular gastronomy that respects nature's cycles, Colagreco works every day to contribute, as best he can and within his means, to the environmental transition. A tireless advocate of raising the awareness of public authorities, gastronomy professionals and everyone else about the challenges facing humanity, he became, in 2022, the first chef appointed by UNESCO as a Goodwill Ambassador in favor of biodiversity.

