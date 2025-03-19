The Staging Collective Launches Seller Financing Program to Maximize Home Sale Potential

The Staging Collective, the nation's leading home staging membership, today announced the launch of a new seller financing program aimed at helping homeowners maximize their property's sale potential. The Staging Collective has partnered with home sale funding pioneer HouseAmp to deliver the financing option to home sellers. This innovative program will provide homeowners with access to the funds needed to make strategic improvements to their homes before listing, ultimately leading to faster sales and higher returns for the consumer.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Staging Collective, the nation's leading home staging membership, today announced the launch of a new seller financing program aimed at helping homeowners maximize their property's sale potential. The Staging Collective has partnered with home sale funding pioneer, HouseAmp to deliver the financing option to home sellers. This innovative program will provide homeowners with access to the funds needed to make strategic improvements to their homes before listing, ultimately leading to faster sales and higher returns for the consumer.

"We understand that not every homeowner has the readily available cash or credit to invest in pre-sale home improvements such as home staging or conditional improvements, but would want to realize and experience the real, tangible benefits of home staging," said Patrick Furlow, one of the founding members of The Staging Collective. "HouseAmp's seller financing program removes this barrier, allowing homeowners to access the capital they need to transform their properties and attract top dollar offers."

The Staging Collective seller financing program provides a range of benefits, including:

Quick and Easy Access to Funds: Homeowners can apply for financing and receive a decision within a short timeframe, enabling them to start making improvements promptly.

Flexible Repayment Options: The program offers various repayment options to suit homeowners' individual needs and financial situations, geared toward home sale repayments.

Expert Guidance: The Staging Collective's team of experienced professionals will provide guidance on the most effective home staging improvements to maximize the property's appeal and value.

"This program is a game-changer for homeowners looking to sell their homes quickly and for the best possible price," added Scott Oakley, HouseAmp's VP, Service Pro Network. "By working with a network of 49 professional business owners and investing in staging, homeowners can significantly increase their chances of a successful sale."

The Staging Collective seller financing program is currently available in select markets, with plans for nationwide expansion in the near future. Homeowners interested in learning more about the program can visit The-Staging-Collective.com or contact their local The Staging Collective member.

About HouseAmp

Through its extensive network of real estate brokerages and service professionals, HouseAmp provides home sellers with quick and easy financing options to fund home improvements that may help improve the selling price and reduce time-on-market. Unlike traditional borrowing options, HouseAmp requires no up-front or out-of-pocket payments, and the cost of borrowing is paid upon closing of the home sale. At HouseAmp, home sellers are in complete control of the process. They are free to use their preferred service professionals or find a service professional through our curated marketplace of the top providers in each region, HouseAmp will only disburse payments to service professionals when the home seller has approved the work. HouseAmp services are available across the nation through participating brokerages and service professionals.

Visit HouseAmp.com to learn more.

About The Staging Collective

The Staging Collective is the country's leading selective and exclusive home staging membership, aggregating some of the top staging companies with only 1 staging company per city/market–currently with 52 locations in 27 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The Staging Collective professionals are proven leaders at maximizing property potential, empowering homeowners and their realtors to sell homes faster for more. With a commitment to responsiveness, a track record second to none, and a growing nationwide network, The Staging Collective remains the nation's trusted partner for state-of-the-art home staging, home updating, and interior design.

Find your local The Staging Collective studio today at The-Staging-Collective.com.

