The Stand Comedy Club Selects Tixr as Its Official Ticketing Partner

"There is no funnier room in New York than The Stand," said Stéphane McGarry, VP of Partnerships at Tixr. "We're thrilled to bring our cutting-edge, hassle-free ticketing to an already incredible night of food, vibe, and laughs. With Tixr, The Stand unlocks full control of fan data and new revenue opportunities to elevate the experience from purchase to punchline."

Located in the Union Square area, The Stand has worked with some of most well-known stand-up comedians in the business, including: Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson, Nate Bargatze, T.J. Miller, Sam Jay, Janeane Garofalo, Laurie Kilmartin, Andrew Dice Clay, Shane Gillis, Bill Burr, Sal Vulcano, Jim Gaffigan, Ramy Youssef, Bonnie McFarlane, Rich Vos, Ian Lara, Tim Dillon, Marcello Hernandez, Nikki Glaser, Mark Normand, Ralph Barbosa, Hannah Berner, Cipha Sounds, Aida Rodriguez, Derek Gaines, Sienna Hubert-Ross and many more. It has been named best comedy venue by both New York Magazine and Time Out New York over its nearly two decades of dominating the New York scene.

Tixr's thriving comedy business includes the Laugh Factory (clubs in Hollywood, Long Beach, Chicago, San Diego, and Covina), Trixstar Live / Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, The Upstairs (Los Angeles), St. Mark's Comedy Club (Manhattan), Ha Ha Comedy Club (North Hollywood), and more across the U.S. and Canada. Built from the ground up, the Tixr platform addresses and resolves long-standing legacy challenges in the live events industry with a robust feature set supporting reserved seating, all-in pricing, waitlisting, payment plans, fan-driven upgrades, peer-to-peer marketing, behavioral pricing, order protection, and more—all in one system. Tixr also empowers its partners to own and control their data and offers tools to sell beyond tickets and fully customize the purchase experience to reflect the unique aesthetics of their brands.

Demand for Tixr's modern ticketing and event commerce solutions has been driven by its rapid product development, modern architecture, and best-in-class technology designed for flexibility, efficiency, risk mitigation, yield management, and enhancing the overall fan experience. Ranked #25 on Andreessen Horowitz's a16z Marketplace 100: 2023 list and #12 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: 2024 Pacific list, and in the top 10% of the Inc. 5000 2024, Tixr exclusively powers more than 600 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries. Since its inception, Tixr has processed over $2 billion in transactions through its highly visual, modern, unified commerce platform, designed for sales beyond admission tickets.

Tixr, the largest, fastest-growing, privately-held primary ticketing and event commerce marketplace in the world, is transforming the ticket-buying experience. Born from a fan-focused frame of mind, the Tixr platform empowers large-scale events, music venues, and sports properties with innovative solutions to highly complex ticketing and e-commerce needs. Founded in 2013 in Santa Monica, CA, Tixr's modern, unified commerce experience supports all types of events, from festivals to global arena tours, and an almost limitless suite of commerce offerings beyond admission tickets. Find upcoming events at Tixr.com and learn more about the Tixr platform at creators.tixr.com.

For about two decades, The Stand has been a staple of the New York comedy scene by hosting A-list comedians and becoming a home to the city's funniest performers as well as the best comedy fans. By offering exceptional service, high-end cocktails, and rustic American cuisine, The Stand has become a hub in the Gramercy Park / Union Square area of New York City. Headed up by brothers Cris Italia, Paul Italia and Patrick Milligan, The Stand was named the best comedy venue by New York Magazine and TimeoutNY. These three also own and operate a management and production company, representing some of the best names in comedy while producing for TV and film. Due to their success at The Stand, they were tapped as stand-up comedy bookers for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015 and have collaborated with Just for Laughs and SXSW festivals. Their produced comedy specials and series have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime among many other streaming services and On-Demand platforms.

