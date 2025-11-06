The Standard Group Acquires RTC Direct Mailing, Expanding Mail Production Capabilities and Expertise

The Standard Group Acquires RTC Direct Mailing
LITITZ, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standard Group, a leading provider of commercial print, mail, and marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RTC Direct Mailing, a respected mail shop with more than 40 years of experience in direct mail design, strategy, and execution.
Founded in 1982, RTC Direct Mailing has built a strong reputation for excellence, serving clients nationwide with dependable, high-quality mailing services. Over the past four decades, RTC has been a trusted partner for small businesses, corporations, colleges and universities, and commercial printers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
"The Standard Group's reputation for innovation, quality, and customer partnership makes this a perfect fit," said Tim Mason, President of RTC Direct Mailing. "Our clients will now benefit from expanded print, promotional, and fulfillment capabilities, supported by one of the most advanced production operations in the industry."
"The addition of RTC strengthens The Standard Group's mailing expertise and enhances our data processing, personalization, and mail production capabilities," said Keegan Worley, CFO at The Standard Group. "By integrating RTC's clients and program knowledge with our robust production platform, we will deliver faster, more efficient, and more integrated solutions to a growing base of mail customers."
Jim Rowland, CEO of The Standard Group, added, "Direct mail remains one of the most effective and measurable marketing channels. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive, end-to-end communication solutions that connect brands to their audiences in powerful and personalized ways. We look forward to serving RTC's clients with the same dedication and quality they have come to expect."
With this acquisition, The Standard Group continues its growth as a leading print and communications partner, combining decades of craftsmanship with forward-thinking technology to help brands create meaningful impact across print and digital channels.
About The Standard Group
The Standard Group helps brands elevate their print and marketing communications through innovation and technology. Partnering with marketers, designers, and buyers, The Standard Group delivers superior print outcomes while streamlining workflows, improving quality control, managing inventory, and reducing obsolescence. To learn more, visit www.standardgroup.com.
Thanh Nguyen, The Standard Group, 1 717-569-3264 1154, [email protected], standardgroup.com
Jim Rowland, The Standard Group, 1 717-569-3264 1251, [email protected], standardgroup.com
