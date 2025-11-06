The Standard Group Acquires RTC Direct Mailing, Expanding Mail Production Capabilities and Expertise

The Standard Group's reputation for innovation, quality, and customer partnership makes this a perfect fit. Our clients will now benefit from expanded print, promotional, and fulfillment capabilities, supported by one of the most advanced production operations in the industry. Post this

"The Standard Group's reputation for innovation, quality, and customer partnership makes this a perfect fit," said Tim Mason, President of RTC Direct Mailing. "Our clients will now benefit from expanded print, promotional, and fulfillment capabilities, supported by one of the most advanced production operations in the industry."

"The addition of RTC strengthens The Standard Group's mailing expertise and enhances our data processing, personalization, and mail production capabilities," said Keegan Worley, CFO at The Standard Group. "By integrating RTC's clients and program knowledge with our robust production platform, we will deliver faster, more efficient, and more integrated solutions to a growing base of mail customers."

Jim Rowland, CEO of The Standard Group, added, "Direct mail remains one of the most effective and measurable marketing channels. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive, end-to-end communication solutions that connect brands to their audiences in powerful and personalized ways. We look forward to serving RTC's clients with the same dedication and quality they have come to expect."

With this acquisition, The Standard Group continues its growth as a leading print and communications partner, combining decades of craftsmanship with forward-thinking technology to help brands create meaningful impact across print and digital channels.

