The Stars Shine Bright Tonight: Renal Support Network to Host 25th Renal Teen Prom and Reunion

Mayan Lopez says, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the prom every year. This event makes a significant difference in the lives of the attendees because it assures them that they are not alone and provides opportunities to form lasting friendships." Post this

The Renal Teen Prom was established in 1999 by Lori Hartwell, the founder and president of RSN. This annual event aims to provide teenagers and young adults with kidney disease a memorable and enjoyable prom experience. Young people between the ages of 14-24 who have chronic kidney disease (CKD), are on dialysis or have undergone a kidney transplant are invited.

This year's prom is going to be a blast with guest appearance by the immensely talented Mayan Lopez—actor-producer of NBC's acclaimed show "Lopez vs Lopez." Notably, Mayan's father George Lopez received a life-saving kidney transplant from her mother Ann Lopez in 2005.

Mayan Lopez says, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the prom every year. This event makes a significant difference in the lives of the attendees because it assures them that they are not alone and provides opportunities to form lasting friendships. We all face challenges, and it is crucial for us to find our tribe, people who truly understand and support us. Get ready for this event because this party will be lit."

The night will feature an amazing dance party with the fantastic beats of DJ Sweet Baby J. There will be a selection of kidney-friendly food and desserts for guests to enjoy. Guests can also choose from a range of delicious mocktails. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce the presence of special guests and photo opportunities throughout the event to show off the lovely gowns that were donated. The talented Jill-Michele Meleán will be our wonderful emcee for the evening. Furthermore, we have organized a hybrid element for guests who are unable to attend in person or located elsewhere, so they can still connect with each other. The night will be made even more extraordinary with its fun and festive decorations.

"Hosting this event for my younger peers has been such a pleasure. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to get to know so many of them, which has been a priceless gift. As a youth with an illness, I often felt alone because my mindset was more mature than that of my peers. It is truly heartwarming to see familiar faces returning year after year, even though some may have missed previous events due to illness or receiving a call for a kidney transplant. Nevertheless, they come back the following year with renewed hope. It's important not to forget that this disease follows a cycle. Just having one supportive friend can make a significant difference!" says Lori Hartwell.

Learn more about Kidney disease and youth here: rsnhope.org/kidney-disease-and-youth/

Visit RSN's Renal Teen Prom page for videos and more information: rsnhope.org/prom

About RSN: Lori Hartwell established Renal Support Network (RSN) in 1993 with the aim of empowering individuals facing kidney disease. RSN's mission is to provide knowledge about the condition, encourage proactive care approaches, instill hope for a better future, and foster lifelong friendships. Having personally experienced kidney failure in 1968, Lori understands the importance of hope, peer connections, and knowledge in not just surviving but thriving with an illness. RSN offers optimistic patient centered programs that cater to people at all stages of kidney disease including early diagnosis, dialysis patients, and transplant recipients. The organization provides invaluable assistance to people affected by renal issues nationally. For more information about RSN's initiatives and the prom, please visit RSNhope.org.

Media Contact

Suzette Maffi, Renal Support Network, 1 (818) 543-0896, [email protected], https://www.rsnhope.org/

SOURCE Renal Support Network