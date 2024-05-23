The State of AI in OC 2024 Report Shows Dramatic AI Growth in Orange County, CA

"The State of AI in OC 2024 Report" highlights real-world applications of AI across sectors, drawn from a series of interviews with organizations across Orange County, CA, an emerging AI talent hub.
IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLAOC) today released "The State of AI in OC 2024 Report." Drawn from a series of interviews with organizations across Orange County, CA, and extensive research and analysis done with support from McKinsey & Company, the report details artificial intelligence (AI) investments, applications, talent pool, and in-demand AI skills in Orange County (OC). This is a first, as previously OC data related to AI has been consolidated with nearby Los Angeles and San Diego. Plus, most published research on AI adoption has been from a national or global perspective, missing much of the progress being made with AI beyond a few well-known players.
The 2024 State of AI in OC Report tells a story of growth and momentum in this emerging AI Talent Hub:
- 400%+ growth in AI investment deals in OC in the past decade.
- AI investment per capita in OC ahead or on par with peer regions in CA and the U.S.
- AI trailblazers using AI in varied applications delivering operational efficiencies and revenue-generating products and services across sectors.
"Orange County stands at the forefront of innovation in Southern California, leading the nation in the number of STEM graduates, patents issued, and research investments in universities," says serial AI entrepreneur and podcast host Ike Kavas. "For local investors, first-time founders, and aspiring entrepreneurs, this vibrant ecosystem offers unparalleled opportunities, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence."
In addition to a well-connected community of entrepreneurs, Orange County is working together to develop a skilled, AI-ready talent pool, with strong ties between educational institutions and employers and creating many career pathways to good jobs.
"Our study highlights the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of the AI landscape in Orange County," says Jasmine Pachnanda, COO, CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County. "The data and the AI advancements OC leaders shared with us underscore the critical need for strategic investment in talent development and ecosystem support to sustain and accelerate OC's AI growth trajectory."
CLAOC invites the community, educators, and business leaders to engage in the collective work underway to build a strong AI Talent Hub in OC. Learn more at www.claoc.org.
About CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County
CLAOC is a coalition of more than 60 CEOs working together to solve our county's most urgent problems and build a thriving Orange County for all. To fuel OC economic growth, close gaps, and secure future prosperity for all our residents we are developing an innovation ecosystem – through a focus on talent and capital. Our collective work will make it more desirable for talent to stay, connect more of our residents to higher-paying jobs, and strengthen new and established local companies. www.claoc.org
Media Contact
Gwen Gulick, CEO Leadership Alliance OC, 1 617-281-6027, [email protected], www.claoc.org
SOURCE CEO Leadership Alliance OC
