The Station Market & Cafe to hold Grand Opening Weekend Activities

The Station provides a source of local produce and products
FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Station Market & Cafe, a farm to table vegetarian cafe & locally sourced market, is pleased to announce their Grand Opening Weekend Activities, Friday November 22, 2:30-6:00, and Saturday November 23, 11:00-3:00, at 629 N. Bentz Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
"We are excited to celebrate our first three months being open at The Station providing a source of local produce, products, along with house made vegetarian pastries & cafe menu all based on locally sourced ingredients. Join us on Friday & Saturday to help us celebrate!"
The Station Market & Cafe was started by Eaters Acres Farm & Kitchen in August 2024. The Station Market & Cafe is located at the old service station at 629 N. Bentz and the canopy of the old service station at The Station Market and Cafe is now a space for Market vendors and outside seating. Eaters Acres Farm started growing & selling vegetables, fruits & herbs in 2016 using organic & regenerative methods and opened a farm kitchen in 2020 that produces value added products from farm produce. The Station is an expansion on the products that started at Eaters Acres. For more information, visit http://www.https://www.facebook.com/share/15EXTv9zBy/.
Media Contact
Catherine Dilley, Eaters Acres LLC dba The Station, 530-574-1173, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/groups/1621709304656307/user/61553283592271/
SOURCE Eaters Acres LLC dba The Station
Share this article