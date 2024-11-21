The Station Market & Cafe to hold Grand Opening Weekend Activities

The Station provides a source of local produce and products

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Station Market & Cafe, a farm to table vegetarian cafe & locally sourced market, is pleased to announce their Grand Opening Weekend Activities, Friday November 22, 2:30-6:00, and Saturday November 23, 11:00-3:00, at 629 N. Bentz Street, Frederick, MD 21701.

"We are excited to celebrate our first three months being open at The Station providing a source of local produce, products, along with house made vegetarian pastries & cafe menu all based on locally sourced ingredients. Join us on Friday & Saturday to help us celebrate!"