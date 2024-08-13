The Stepping Stones Group Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 As One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Ninth Consecutive Year

"Being recognized among the nation's top companies is an honor and reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming lives and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves more than 1,200 clients and 350,000 children nationwide. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of more than 11,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

About Inc. 5000

For complete results of the 2024 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Tiffany Baxter, The Stepping Stones Group, 1 678-264-0533, [email protected], www.thesteppingstonesgroup.com

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group