The Stepping Stones Group Opens New Autism Learning Center in Worcester, MA

Families choosing center-based ABA therapy at the Worcester location will benefit from:

• Access to advanced therapeutic equipment and tools.

• A consistent environment designed to minimize distractions.

• Opportunities for social interaction with peers.

• Comprehensive oversight from experienced clinicians.

The center aims to collaborate closely with families to ensure therapy complements other educational and developmental goals. Additionally, insurance verification and support services are available to make access to care seamless for families.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and compassionate care to Worcester," said Jeremy Hastings, President of the Community Autism Services division. "Our new center will provide local families with the high-quality services they need to help their children thrive."

The center marks a significant step in expanding access to specialized autism services throughout Massachusetts. Families are encouraged to explore the resources available and connect with the team to embark on this transformative journey.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit The Stepping Stones Group website or contact the Worcester center directly at (508) 225-6634.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of behavioral and therapeutic services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,200 school district clients and 350,000 children annually across 49 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 12,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

