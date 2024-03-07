The Stevie® Awards Extends The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® Final Entry Deadline

Top Honors for Achievement in the Workplace in the USA Will Accept Final Nominations Through April 3
FAIRFAX, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nation's Top Honors for Workplace Achievement Will Accept Nominations Through April 3.
The Stevie® Awards, organizer of The American Business Awards®, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 22nd annual competition has been extended through April 3. The original final deadline was March 6. No additional late fees will be charged. Entries submitted through the new deadline will not be penalized in any way in the judging process.
The American Business Awards are widely considered the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations— public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. The 2024 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2022. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:
- Entrepreneur Awards
- Achievement Awards
- Management Awards
- Company / Organization of the Year Awards
- Customer Service Awards
- Human Resources Awards
- Technology Awards
- Marketing Awards
- Sustainability Awards (New for 2024)
- New Product & Product Management Awards
- Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & Public Relations Awards
- Apps, Events, Publications, Videos, and Websites Awards
- Thought Leadership Awards
- Social Media Awards
More than 250 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 25 and celebrated during a gala event in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11.
Every new product or service nominated in The 2024 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 26 and conclude on May 24.
The list of past Stevie Award winners in The American Business Awards reads like a who's who of innovation and business success in the U.S.A. Explore the list of last year's winners.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, +1 (703) 547-8389, [email protected], https://stevieawards.com/ABA
SOURCE The Stevie Awards
