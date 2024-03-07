The Stevie® Awards Extends The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® Final Entry Deadline

The American Business Awards are widely considered the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations— public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. Post this

The American Business Awards are widely considered the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations— public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. The 2024 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2022. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

Entrepreneur Awards

Achievement Awards

Management Awards

Company / Organization of the Year Awards

Customer Service Awards

Human Resources Awards

Technology Awards

Marketing Awards

Sustainability Awards (New for 2024)

New Product & Product Management Awards

Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & Public Relations Awards

Apps, Events, Publications, Videos, and Websites Awards

Thought Leadership Awards

Social Media Awards

More than 250 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 25 and celebrated during a gala event in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11.

Every new product or service nominated in The 2024 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 26 and conclude on May 24.

The list of past Stevie Award winners in The American Business Awards reads like a who's who of innovation and business success in the U.S.A. Explore the list of last year's winners.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

