The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Final Entry Deadline Extended to July 19

"After many requests for individual deadline extensions, we have decided to extend the deadline for everyone," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. The original final deadline was June 26. Miller emphasizes that no additional late fees will be charged for entries submitted through July 19, and late entries will not be penalized in the judging process.

All organizations now have three more weeks to prepare and submit their entries. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The 2024 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2022. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

Categories have been added to and removed from the 2024 competition. Five new HR Achievement Awards categories have been added: Achievement in Career Mobility, Achievement in Flexible and Hybrid Work Models, Achievement in Employer Branding, Achievement in Generative AI, and Achievement in Organizational Culture. The only category group that has been eliminated from the competition is the COVID-19 Response categories, which were added in 2021 to recognize work related to the pandemic.

Fourteen of the 16 HR Individual categories do not require payment of entry fees, including Human Resources Executive of the Year, HR Rising Star of the Year, Employee Relations Professional of the Year, Onboarding Professional of the Year, Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year, and others.

Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blend of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from June 28 to July 25.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

More than 100 professionals worldwide, working on several juries, will determine the Stevie Award winners. Winners in the 2024 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards will be announced on August 1 and celebrated during a gala banquet in conjunction with the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence ceremony on September 16 in New York City.

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

A multi-year sponsor of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, HiBob is a modern HR Platform designed for modern business. HiBob is sponsoring a set of categories for HiBob customers including Best Use of Bob for Creating a Winning Global Company Culture, Best Use of Bob for Supporting DEI&B, Best Use of Bob for Impacting the Employee Lifecycle, and Best Use of Bob for Workforce Planning and/or Hiring.

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/hr

