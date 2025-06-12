The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Final Entry Deadline Extended to July 2

All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The 2025 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2023. Post this

"After many requests for individual deadline extensions, we have decided to extend the deadline for everyone," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. The original final deadline was June 11. Miller emphasizes that no additional late fees will be charged for entries submitted through July 2, and late entries will not be penalized in the judging process.

All organizations now have two more weeks to prepare and submit their entries. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The 2025 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2023. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

There are a variety of new categories in the 2025 competition. These include three new Achievement categories: Achievement in Developing and Preparing for the Future of Work, Achievement in Upskilling/Reskilling Employees, and Best Training and Development Program for Supporting Business Strategy.

There are also four new HR Individual categories: Outstanding Individual Contribution to HR, Culture Transformation Leader of the Year, Human Resources Influencer of the Year, and Human Resources Tech Innovator of the Year.

In addition, a new HR Team category has been introduced: HR Tech Innovation Team of the Year.

Six new categories have also been added for solutions, implementations, training programs, and media:

Digital Recruitment Solution – New or New-Version

Digital Recruitment Solution – Implementation

Employee Upskill/Reskill Training

Expertise or Professional Development Training

Training for Social Impact

Wellbeing and Engagement Training

17 of the 20 HR Individual categories do not require payment of entry fees, including Human Resources Executive of the Year, HR Rising Star of the Year, Employee Relations Professional of the Year, Onboarding Professional of the Year, Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year, and others.

Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blending of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from June 28 to July 25.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

● Employer of the Year Categories

● HR Achievement Categories

● HR Individual Categories

● HR Team Categories

● Solutions, Implementations, and Training Programs or Media Categories

● Solution Provider Categories

● Thought Leadership

More than 100 professionals worldwide, working on several juries, will determine the Stevie Award winners. Winners in the 2025 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards will be announced on July 17 and celebrated during a gala banquet in conjunction with the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence ceremony on September 16 in New York City.

