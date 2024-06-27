The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Present 7th Annual Women|Future Conference Taking Place Virtually on July 23

The Women|Future Conference sessions are designed to be interactive, allowing attendees and speakers to share successful business strategies, address common challenges, and make meaningful connections. Post this

Each year, women from cities across the globe attend the conference to gain inspiration, build resilience, and share insights on industry trends, career advancements, and personal growth.

The 2024 conference agenda includes an opening keynote and four panel-style sessions led by world-class speakers. This year's speakers are CEOs and Founders of small businesses, entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders. These speakers will delve into the challenges, successes, firsts, and setbacks they have encountered in their journeys as leading women in business. Many 2024 speakers, including keynote speaker Heather Hoytink, are past Stevie Award winners who have earned recognition in one (or many) of the nine Stevie Awards competitions.

Heather Hoytink, President, South Division PepsiCo Beverages North America, will open the Women Future Conference with her Keynote, "Igniting Your Influence," at 10:00 am ET on July 23. Heather will be joined by ForbesWomen Contributor, Vickie Chachere, to engage in an intimate fireside chat, diving into the profound impact of influence and relationships on one's path to career success. Women|Future Conference attendees will walk away with a new perspective on the criticality of relationships in business. Heather will also share her takes on the guiding principles around mentorship, how to be an inspirational leader, and the importance of not only what you achieve, but how you achieve it.

Heather was honored with a Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. As the company's first woman-named division president, Heather is responsible for end-to-end P&L ownership and manages all cross-functional activity inclusive of commercial, go-to-market, manufacturing, operations, and marketing.

Other Women|Future Conference speakers include:

Angelique Hamilton , CEO, Chief Coaching Officer, HR Chique Group

, CEO, Chief Coaching Officer, HR Chique Group April White , Founder & CEO, Trust Relations

, Founder & CEO, Trust Relations Bosky Mukherjee, Founder, PMDojo

Catharine Montgomery , Founder & CEO, Better Together

, Founder & CEO, Better Together Danielle Levy , Business Growth Strategist & Consultant, The Boardroom League

, Business Growth Strategist & Consultant, The Boardroom League Deboshree Dutta , Founder & CEO, Criya

, Founder & CEO, Criya Denise O'Leary MBE, Managing Director & Founder, Purpol Marketing Ltd

Emily Lyman , CEO, Branch & Bramble

, CEO, Branch & Bramble Kerry-Ann Powell , Founder & Business Strategist, Trafalgar Strategies, LLC

, Founder & Business Strategist, Trafalgar Strategies, LLC Kristen Dolan , SVP, Growth, Influential

, SVP, Growth, Influential Lisa Thee , CEO, AMP Solutions LLC

, CEO, AMP Solutions LLC Marissa Nance , Founder & CEO, Native Tongue Communications

, Founder & CEO, Native Tongue Communications Nicole Schmitz , Founder & CEO, Nicole Schmitz Leadership Coaching

, Founder & CEO, Nicole Schmitz Leadership Coaching Rachel Griffin , Co-Founder, PlayWise Partner

, Co-Founder, PlayWise Partner Risa Arin , Founder & CEO, XpertPatient LLC

, Founder & CEO, XpertPatient LLC Ronjini Joshua, Founder & CEO, The Silver Telegram

Surbhi Gupta , Product Leader, Zoox

Women|Future Conference sessions are tailored to ambitious professionals looking to learn and share what's working in their organizations, troubleshoot the challenges they collectively face, and make meaningful connections. Attendees can expect discussions about how to gain traction through public relations, marketing strategies, leveraging AI technology for business growth, and more.

Other Women|Future Conference sessions include:

Breaking Barriers, Building Empires and Elevating Women: Driving Change in Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Business

Building a Trusted Brand: Authenticity in a Time of Public Scrutiny and Hot News Cycles

Leveraging AI Technology and Navigating the Social Media Landscape: Strategies for Business Growth & Success

Unlocking Awards Success: The Power of Stevie Awards in Building Credibility and Business Growth

The Women|Future Conference Events Manager, Lindsey Brill, remarked,

"The Women|Future Conference sessions are designed to be interactive, allowing attendees and speakers to share successful business strategies, address common challenges, and make meaningful connections. Our virtual event platform offers ample networking opportunities and exposure for our speakers, attendees, and partners. If you're a small business owner, executive, entrepreneur, or considering starting a business, WomenFuture24 is an event you won't want to miss. We look forward to another exciting conference and hope you will join us."

To learn more about the Women|Future Conference speakers, agenda, and registration, visit http://www.womenfutureconference.com.

For partnership, press, and media inquiries, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, 703-594-8001, [email protected], www.StevieAwards.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE The Stevie Awards