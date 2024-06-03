The Stevie® Awards Issues Call for Entries in 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of working women in more than 100 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, and more. Post this

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of working women in more than 100 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility, Women Helping Women, Employee of the Year, Woman-Owned or -Run Company of the Year, and Innovator of the Year. All female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, worldwide, are eligible to be nominated.

The early-bird entry deadline is June 26. The final entry deadline is July 24, but late entries will be accepted through August 21 with payment of a late fee. Finalists, who will ultimately be named Stevie Award winners, will be publicly announced in September. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements, from among the Finalists, will be revealed at an awards banquet on November 8 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City.

A new group of categories recognizing achievements in sustainability has been introduced to the 2024 competition. These categories will recognize innovative achievements by individual women and women-led or -owned organizations in resource and environmental sustainability since the beginning of July 2022. The new sustainability categories include Climate Protection and Sustainability Campaign of the Year, Climate Hero of the Year, Building Sustainable Supply Chains, Climate Adaptation Initiative, Project of the Year in the Area of Nature & Biological Diversity, and many others.

Stevie Award winners in the 2023 edition of the Stevie Awards for Women in Business reflect a diverse group of large and small organizations around the globe. Notable winners in 2023 include the following, among others:

Watsons, Hong Kong, China

Amazon Web Services, Arlington, VA , U.S.A

, U.S.A Cindy J. Miller , President and CEO, Stericycle, Inc., Bannockburn IL , U.S.A

, President and CEO, Stericycle, Inc., , U.S.A Coca-Cola Company, Istanbul, Turkey

Dara Busch , Co-CEO, 5W Public Relations, New York, NY U.S.A

, Co-CEO, 5W Public Relations, U.S.A Everise, Florida, U.S.A

Green Door Co, Sydney , New South Wales

, Havas Health & You, New York, NY U.S.A

U.S.A Heather Hoytink , President South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division, Orlando, FL , U.S.A

, President South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division, , U.S.A Hilton Supply Management, McClean, VA, U.S.A

IBM, worldwide

Kelley Higney , Founder & CEO, Bug Bite Thing, Port St. Lucie, FL , U.S.A

, Founder & CEO, Bug Bite Thing, , U.S.A LTK, Dallas, TX , U.S.A

, U.S.A Nancy McKinstry , CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Wolters Kluwer , Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands

, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, , Alphen aan den Rijn, Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, United Kingdom

Preethika S. Kalyanasundaram, Product Executive, Salesforce, San Francisco, CA , U.S.A

, U.S.A Rashmi Verma , VP of Employee Experience, Hugo Boss , Metzingen, Germany

, VP of Employee Experience, , Metzingen, Thamina Stoll , Leader & Senior Client Solutions Manager, LinkedIn, New York, NY , U.S.A

, Leader & Senior Client Solutions Manager, LinkedIn, , U.S.A Tina Mahal , Senior Vice President, Marketing, Frito-Lay North America , Plano, TX , U.S.A

, Senior Vice President, Marketing, , , U.S.A Women's Biz Global, Queensland, Australia

The 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be judged by more than 200 leading professionals worldwide, and nominees will have access to all the judges' comments and suggestions about their nominations.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

