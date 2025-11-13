"The Storyteller and the Sage" Invites Readers to Discover 50 Wines Through Emotion, Travel, and Connection

In The Storyteller and the Sage, Williamsburg wine shop owners Eric Yarbrough and Mike Pabon share fifty wines through stories of travel, memory, and human connection. The result is a warm, accessible journey that makes discovering wine feel personal, emotional, and inclusive.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Storyteller and the Sage, a new book by Williamsburg wine shop owners Eric Yarbrough and Mike Pabon, explores the emotional and sensory world of wine through fifty short stories — one for each glass of wine the authors believe everyone should know.

Blending travel writing, psychology, and reflection, the book moves beyond traditional tasting notes to uncover the deeper experiences behind wine — the people, memories, and places that shape how we drink and connect. Each story is followed by background and practical information about the featured wine, creating an easy, enjoyable way for readers to learn while being immersed in narrative.

"This book was our attempt to introduce people to wine they might not know in an entertaining, easily accessible way," says co-author Eric Yarbrough, who brings his background in psychiatry to the project.

As a person of color, Mike Pabon brings an essential perspective to the project, helping make the world of wine more inclusive and approachable. His voice in The Storyteller and the Sage reflects his commitment to opening the conversation around wine to everyone — regardless of background or prior experience.

This is Yarbrough's third book, following two previous works focused on LGBTQ psychiatry. It is the first publication under the authors' Brooklyn-based store, La Même Chose, known for its curated, story-driven approach to wine education. The Storyteller and the Sage reflects that same philosophy — that wine is best understood not just by palate, but by emotion, place, and shared experience.

Available now in paperback and hardcover on Amazon, the book offers a fresh, human take on global wine culture. Readers can find it by searching "The Storyteller and the Sage" on Amazon.

