The Strack Group Welcomes Yamaha as a Key Partner in Supporting Strack Racing's Endeavors

The Strack Group announces a new partnership between Strack Racing and Yamaha. With Yamaha backing, Mathew Scholtz will ride Strack Racing's Yamaha YZF-R6 and Ed Sullivan will serve as Crew Chief.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Strack Group is thrilled to announce a significant development within its competitive motorsport division, Strack Racing (formerly Squid Hunter Racing). Embracing a new partnership with Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., this collaboration marks a pivotal moment for The Strack Group as it enhances its footprint in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. This strategic alliance is highlighted by the introduction of Mathew Scholtz, who will lead the charge on the Yamaha YZF-R6, alongside the expertise of Ed Sullivan joining as the new Crew Chief.

In collaboration with Yamaha, Strack Racing is excited to announce the addition of Mathew Scholtz, who will be moving from Superbike racing to the Supersport series, and Ed Sullivan, whose invaluable expertise is set to influence the team's strategic planning and overall performance.

Peter Strack, Team Owner of Strack Racing and CEO of The Strack Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership: "We are excited to usher in this era of collaboration with Yamaha, which represents a significant step forward for The Strack Group. The integration of talents such as Mathew Scholtz and Ed Sullivan into our team underscores our ambition and readiness to achieve greater success in the MotoAmerica Supersport series."

The Strack Group and Strack Racing extend an invitation to fans, sponsors, and the broader motorcycle racing community to share in the excitement of this season and the promising future that the partnership with Yamaha brings.

About The Strack Group and Strack Racing

The Strack Group, under the leadership of CEO Peter Strack, encompasses Strack Racing, a key player in the MotoAmerica Supersport series, among other ventures. Piloting the Yamaha YZF-R6 is Mathew Scholtz, with Ed Sullivan serving as Crew Chief. Alongside Team Manager and Co-owner Jessica Strack, the team's core strength is further amplified by the talents of Jordan Strange (Lead Mechanic), Josh Canup (Second Mechanic), Ryan "RB" Banks (Tire Scientist), and Shawn Craine (Data Specialist). At its core, The Strack Group, through Strack Racing, is dedicated to achieving top competitive performance and fostering a community driven by a passion for motorcycle racing.

