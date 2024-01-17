The Straight Up Chicago Investor Podcast, and the Sarita Sells Team, are excited to announce the creation of the Straight Up Sarita Sells Team

"We have been recommending the Straight Up Chicago Investor Podcast as a resource to clients for years because they are in sync with our thoughts and strategies within the Chicago market. Prior to even meeting Mark and Tom, they felt like a part of our team already." Post this

"Providing market insights to Chicago investors has been the podcast's goal all along. Our clients and listeners are in good hands with the Straight Up Sarita Sells Team because they know the industry and can put our advice into action," said Mark Ainley, Co-Host of the Straight Up Chicago Investor Podcast, and one of the Founding Partners at GC Realty and Development, LLC.

"We have been recommending the Straight Up Chicago Investor Podcast as a resource to clients for years because they are in sync with our thoughts and strategies within the Chicago market. Prior to even meeting Mark and Tom, they felt like a part of our team already," said Sarita Scherpereel, Lead Agent of the Straight Up Sarita Sells Team. "I'm excited to have this partnership as it will bring our clients a larger scope of opportunities, both on and off-market."

The Straight Up Chicago Investor Podcast is approaching 400,000 downloads. With more than 250 episodes, the podcast highlights Chicago investors and property managers who are making it happen in and around the Windy City by sharing information, winning strategies, obstacles, success stories, and most importantly, lessons learned.

In the same vein, the monthly meetups hosted by the Sarita Sells Team provided an additional resource for Chicago investors. These meetups will continue to be hosted by the Straight Up Sarita Sells Team on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm, centrally located at the Pony Inn. They provide an opportunity for everyone from first-time investors to seasoned professionals to network and connect while delving into topics Chicago landlords and house hackers need to know.

