The Strand Turks & Caicos - Limited Availability - Resort Opening Soon!

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you've considered investing in real estate at The Strand Turks & Caicos, now is the time to make it happen as this new development on Cooper Jack Bay now has limited availability and the resort property is scheduled to open this fall 2024. Real estate in Turks and Caicos makes for a sound investment, and The Strand Turks & Caicos offers a unique opportunity to own luxury real estate that prioritizes sustainability, generates income, and offers the kind of relaxed island lifestyle many only dream about.