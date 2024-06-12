The Strand Turks & Caicos - Limited Availability - Resort Opening Soon!

If you've considered investing in real estate at The Strand Turks & Caicos, now is the time to make it happen as this new development on Cooper Jack Bay now has limited availability and the resort property is scheduled to open this fall 2024.
With every residence directly waterfront and approximately twenty-five feet of elevation overlooking the calm shallow crystal blue waters of Cooper Jack Bay and the Caicos Banks, you can swim, snorkel, and paddle right from your home or go to the main activities beach and enjoy all of the Club's fun water toys and activities curated just for you. The Strand is all about you, your family, and your friends enjoying life to the fullest in one of the most beautiful locations in the world. Residences and Villas at The Strand are offered "turnkey," with an optional furniture package, or you are welcome to customize your residence or villa as you wish and you can choose to make your home available for rental or not. The Club pool and beach are designed to be the community gathering spot. The dramatic water's edge restaurant and bar will be open to the public by reservation, with preferred seating, pricing, and charging privileges afforded to Club members. Unlike at branded resorts, The Strand Owners' Club offers amenities and services personalized to you and your fellow club members. This low-density luxury development will truly be unlike any other boutique resort in the Turks & Caicos Islands.
Signature Residences with prices starting at $7M, 4 or 5-bedrooms designs.
- 42-foot-wide infinity pool overlooking the Caicos Banks
- private homesite with approx. 65 feet of water frontage
- Main residence with four oceanfront bedrooms
- One-bedroom guest house and garage (on some lots)
- Oceanfront terrace, private courtyard, outdoor kitchen
The Villas with prices starting at $2.65M, 2 or 3-bedrooms - Under Construction
- Two or three bedroom villas
- Lock-off into separate rental units
- Private plunge pool
- Outdoor terrace on every level
Luxury Residences – SOLD OUT | Grand Residences – SOLD OUT | Estate Residences – SOLD OUT
The Strand Turks & Caicos - Creating a Legacy of Family Fun - www.thestrandtci.com/the-strand/
About Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in Turks and Caicos. Boasting a profound track record and significant foothold in all market segments, particularly new development and trophy properties, the firm is the go-to resource for developers, investors, homebuyers and sellers in this highly sought-after destination. With strong leadership backed by the world's greatest international luxury real estate brand, and a diverse array of international agents representing 15 countries, Turks and Caicos Sotheby's International Realty is influential in both the local community as well as the greater real estate industry worldwide. The firm's signature office is ideally located in uptown Grace Bay with satellite offices at Grace Bay Club, The Palms and Point Grace. For more information please visit www.turksandcaicossir.com.
