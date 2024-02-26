The Strand Turks & Caicos Welcomes First Homeowners

"It's been incredible watching our vision come to life over the past year, and we're excited to see The Strand in action with owners and guests enjoying the community this summer," says John Fair, managing director of The Strand. Post this

Following a successful pre-opening campaign surpassing $100 million in residential sales, The Strand is on track for a fall 2024 debut. Prior to the grand opening, homeowners and guests will have access to a la carte club services, including butler service, housekeeping, pre-arrival shopping, private chef services, and catering, while enjoying spacious, contemporary villas on an unspoiled stretch of coastline on a protected Cooper Jack Bay.

"The delivery of the first four completed Luxury Residences marks a major milestone for this Turks and Caicos real estate development," says John Fair, managing director of The Strand. "We set out to create a place that feels like a home away from home with intimate, private residences complemented by social gathering spaces and resort amenities. It's been incredible watching our vision come to life over the past year, and we're excited to see The Strand in action with owners and guests enjoying the community this summer."

The newly introduced Signature Residences, starting at $6.5 million, include four, single-family homes with four bedrooms, a fifth bedroom/flex space, bonus office/media room, courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, and spectacular terrace overlooking a private infinity pool. With a double primary bedroom layout, Signature Residences are ideal for two families or multi generational family living.

Additional homes are available at The Strand, ranging from two to six bedrooms, including two-bedroom Villas starting at $2.525 million, three-bedroom Villas starting at $3.3 million and Grand Residences starting at $10.5 million. Lastly, there are two remaining Beachfront Estates, starting at $11,350,000 million, offer a rare ownership opportunity with more than 100 feet of coastline to the front and a private yacht slip in the rear of the home.

For what will be one of the Caribbean's most sustainable developments to-date, eco-friendly design elements are a major emphasis throughout the homes and community and roughly 75% of power will be run from solar. Each residence features solar integration from local-leader Renu Energy TCI utilizing Tesla Powerwalls and smart home technology integration from Intelity. Additional features include flow-through ventilation, low heat conductivity for building materials, and smart landscape irrigation systems. The Strand is also designated as the first "pollinator sanctuary" in the Caribbean.

As a residential resort, The Strand is the first of its kind on the island, offering owners and guests full resort-style services and programming in a relaxed coastal setting. New community amenities include the announcement of a spa with elegant outdoor relaxation areas in a lush garden setting, as well as saunas. The Beach and Racquet Club will serve as the social hub of the community, anchored by a resort-style swimming pool surrounded by native limestone and towering palms. The Club will feature two pickleball courts, a tennis court, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga deck and scheduled fitness classes.

With access to the top sport fishing and diving spots on Turks and Caicos, The Strand's pristine location makes it ideal for swimming, paddle boarding, and various other water sports for active spirits. Water amenities include an accessible beach, 1,400 feet of canal and marina frontage, offering boat slips for owners and access to The Strand's own Club Boat with a private captain, catamarans, kayaks, paddleboards, and more. The beach itself is one of the best fishing spots in Providenciales and Cooper Jack Bay is known for its crystal-clear water that doesn't get over five feet deep. The kids' club will take advantage of the water, beach, and nature as well, providing daily activities and supervision for children of owners and guests. A two-bedroom apartment will be home to the Club's Artist in Residence Program with thoughtful cultural activities available year-round.

An upscale Mykonos-inspired restaurant and bar in the Beach Club will feature an outdoor dining terrace and a kitchen buried into the hillside under a lush green roof. The restaurant will source fresh catches from local fishermen and vegetables, herbs, and fruits from an on-site garden.

With rich airlift and tax benefits, Turks and Caicos is an ideal choice for those seeking a second home island paradise. Remote yet easily accessible, The Strand is located a short five-minute drive from the Leeward Highway, the main east-west thoroughfare through the island. Cooper Jack Bay is just ten minutes from the Providenciales International Airport and 15 minutes to the world-famous Grace Bay Beaches and shopping area.

To learn more about The Strand Turks & Caicos and residences available for purchase, please visit www.thestrandtci.com or follow @thestrandtci.

About Fair Capital LLC

John Fair is the visionary developer behind internationally renowned resorts in North America and the Caribbean, including Turks and Caicos' legendary Grace Bay Club and the Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas. Over the past three and a half decades, he has also invested in, developed and managed more than 1,000 residential units, thousands of acres of land development, three million square feet of industrial space, and multiple master planned communities. The common theme throughout his career and varied types of real estate development is creating value through creative vision, hands on execution, and a passion for excellence.

For more information, please visit www.faircapitalllc.com.

About Brue Baukol Capital Partners

Brue Baukol Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial real estate investment firm focused on delivering excellent returns to partners and investors. Tailored strategies to enhance value, exposure to exceptional opportunities and ingrained market insight allow Brue Baukol to both create and preserve wealth. Chad Brue founded Brue Capital Partners in 2011 as a private equity real estate investment firm to acquire commercial real estate, multi-family properties and operating businesses. Since then, the firm has acquired and developed more than $1.1 billion in real estate assets, and currently BBCP has more than 35 active development projects totaling over $2 billion. Geoff Baukol joined the firm in 2016, now Brue Baukol Capital Partners, providing additional investment expertise and strong relationships with institutional investors. www.bruebaukol.com.

Media Contact

Rachael Moss, C&R, 1 5047171550, [email protected], https://thestrandtci.com/

SOURCE The Strand Turks & Caicos