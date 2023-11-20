The Strategic CFO's Toolkit for Automating, Streamlining, and Accelerating Revenue

"Things are changing quickly, and businesses that want to stay competitive must innovate and evolve. Digital tools and the resources they offer – data insights and automation – are crucial to success," - SAASTEPS CEO Tim Beck. Post this

To support this effort, we've put together this toolkit for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and CFOs to create a strategic plan for 2024.

Salesforce Buyer's Guide – Whether you're a seasoned or first-time buyer, an increasing number of digital tool options can lead to confusion and buyer's remorse. We've compiled advice from industry veterans to guide you through the process of choosing a CRM and maximizing your ROI.

Cost Calculator – Cost comparisons are a crucial step before investing in digital tools. See how much you can save with this free calculator.

Salesforce Comparison Datasheet – Easily compare costs and features for popular payment processing and revenue solutions.

"Things are changing quickly, and businesses that want to stay competitive must innovate and evolve. Digital tools and the resources they offer – data insights and automation – are crucial to success," said SAASTEPS CEO Tim Beck.

The digital revolution is here; we hope you can use these tools to continue growth into 2024 and beyond.

