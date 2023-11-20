The Strategic CFO's Toolkit for Automating, Streamlining, and Accelerating Revenue

Automate, streamline, and accelerate your business's growth with the SAASTEPS CFO toolkit, designed with easy-to-implement, practical solutions for the modern, strategic CFO or small business owner.
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The year may almost be over, but there is no question that we're living in unprecedented times – inflation, possible recession, and world events are just a few factors affecting consumer behavior and business decisions.
Traditional, outdated strategies are no longer effective and even the most seasoned business leaders are struggling to drive growth. The business landscape today requires strategic leaders to lean into newer tools like data insights + digital tools to maximize sales and growth opportunities.
To support this effort, we've put together this toolkit for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and CFOs to create a strategic plan for 2024.
Salesforce Buyer's Guide – Whether you're a seasoned or first-time buyer, an increasing number of digital tool options can lead to confusion and buyer's remorse. We've compiled advice from industry veterans to guide you through the process of choosing a CRM and maximizing your ROI.
Cost Calculator – Cost comparisons are a crucial step before investing in digital tools. See how much you can save with this free calculator.
Salesforce Comparison Datasheet – Easily compare costs and features for popular payment processing and revenue solutions.
"Things are changing quickly, and businesses that want to stay competitive must innovate and evolve. Digital tools and the resources they offer – data insights and automation – are crucial to success," said SAASTEPS CEO Tim Beck.
The digital revolution is here; we hope you can use these tools to continue growth into 2024 and beyond.
Click here for more information on SAASTEPS.
Media Contact
Dana Jung, SAASTEPS, (650) 759-0508, [email protected], www.saasteps.com
SOURCE SAASTEPS
Share this article