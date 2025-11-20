The Street Scent Dubai Infuses the Pulse of Street Culture Into Niche Scents

"Fragrance is an identity," said founder Asukwo Monday. "Just as street style transforms everyday expression into art, I create fragrances that carry emotion, culture and storytelling. Each collection reflects the people and places that shape us." Post this

"Fragrance is an identity," said founder Asukwo Monday. "Just as street style transforms everyday expression into art, I create fragrances that carry emotion, culture and storytelling. Each collection reflects the people and places that shape us."

The Street Scent Dubai transforms fragrance into art, pairing alluring compositions with elegant vessels perfect for holiday gifting and a refined addition to any boudoir. Each bottle becomes a whisper of feeling, an echo of memory, and a moment captured in scent, lingering long after the wrapping paper is gone.

Art ($205) - A sophisticated, creative fragrance opening with bold tobacco and pink berries, evolving into earthy vetiver and warm cinnamon, and settling into amber, tonka bean and vanilla.

En Vogue ($230) - A modern, fashion-forward Oud softened with juicy mango and rum, blending bold luxury with wearable elegance from couture to streetwear.

Oud Desire ($160) - A cultural tribute built on rich Oud, frankincense, and amber—bold, inviting and resonant with Middle Eastern heritage.

Oud Texas ($250) - A fusion of Middle Eastern Oud and Texas whiskey culture, with warm woods, smoky depth and whiskey heat that channels freedom and frontier spirit.

Edelweiss ($160) - A serene, nature-inspired scent symbolizing purity and resilience, evoking renewal and quiet strength through the spirit of the alpine flower.

Essence ($39) - A warm, universal blend of vanilla, amber, and musk, musical, soulful and inspired by the rhythm and emotion of "Essence."

For more information, visit thestreetscent.us.

About The Street Scent Dubai:

The Street Scent Dubai celebrates the freedom of self-expression through scent, style, and soul, staying true to its name and its vision. Founded in 2023 in Dubai, the brand draws inspiration from the vibrant pulse of global cities and cultures, blending urban edge with refined elegance.

The concept of The Street Scent Dubai was envisioned by Asukwo Monday, a seasoned professional with over seven years of experience working with iconic houses such as LVMH (Sephora Perfumes) in France and the Middle East, and Kering's Saint Laurent. With a deep understanding of both luxury fashion and niche fragrance, Asukwo's mission is to build a bridge between the two worlds, crafting innovative scents that resonate across backgrounds, cultures, and identities.

