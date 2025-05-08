The Success that Aletheia and Claritas are Driving for Marketers Seeking AI-Forward Agency Solutions is Setting a High Bar

"Combining Claritas' data-rich solutions with Aletheia's strategic acumen and values-driven approach creates a new world of possibility for advertisers and empowers businesses to achieve significant improvements in their marketing efforts." – Chris Schembri, CEO, Aletheia Post this

Claritas' suite of solutions spans audience segmentation, multichannel marketing execution, acclaimed attribution and measurement technologies, and a new suite of AI Optimization solutions. Aletheia is known for its values-driven approach to Media Intelligence, Messaging Intelligence, and Audience Intelligence and innovative products and services, including media planning and buying, proprietary AI-driven content analysis, and primary consumer research based in behavioral science.

One of Claritas and Aletheia's first clients is one of the nation's best-known amusement park brands, which leaned on their joint solution to develop and execute a full-funnel marketing strategy that effectively bridged the gap between corporate brand goals and individual park promotions.

In this case, the Claritas-Aletheia partnership:

Ensured every campaign dollar spent delivered maximum impact.

Leveraged real-time AI optimization to drive even higher engagement and return on investment, including:

1.5X higher CTR for Claritas-targeted display ads

1.3X higher CTR for Claritas-targeted paid social campaigns

2.6% higher ROAS for Claritas-targeted paid social.

Read the entire case study, here.

"At the heart of this partnership is our shared vision to help marketers navigate an ecosystem that is arguably changing more dynamically than ever before," said Paul Rossetti, Chief Revenue Officer of Claritas. "Aletheia's clients can now drive the most effective campaigns across the customer journey in a single suite of solutions. The agency benefits enormously from operational efficiencies by partnering with a single entity for all their needs."

"Combining Claritas' data-rich solutions with Aletheia's strategic acumen and values-driven approach creates a new world of possibility for advertisers," added Chris Schembri, CEO at Aletheia. "By focusing on the entire customer journey, from initial contact to conversion, we empower businesses to achieve significant improvements in their marketing efforts."

This week at GRMA, Claritas and Aletheia will be introducing their partnership to the brand leaders attending the event. Throughout the year, as other brand case studies mature, they plan to share those as well.

"Ultimately," said Rossetti, "Claritas and Aletheia want all brands they serve to be able to do more with less.

About Claritas

Claritas has been a trailblazer in advanced machine learning technology for consumer understanding and marketing effectiveness since its inception more than 50 years ago. Recently, leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing technology powerhouse. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph paired with patented Artificial Intelligence for real-time optimization, the proprietary data set includes 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 2 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights, measuring over half a trillion consumer interactions each year for nearly 10,000 marketers. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

About Aletheia

Aletheia is a next-generation marketing and media agency pushing the boundaries of brand growth and performance. We engineer every stage of the funnel with precision—amplifying brand awareness at the top and maximizing conversions at the bottom. Our proprietary AI, cutting-edge SaaS platforms, and patented technology redefine audience development, creating values-driven personas that reveal untapped market opportunities. With deep expertise in media strategy, planning, and execution, we equip brands with an innovative, future-ready approach that drives measurable success. Learn more at www.aletheia.com.

Media Contact

Cort Irish, Claritas, 1 4014157764, [email protected], www.claritas.com

SOURCE Claritas