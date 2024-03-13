The Summer Stars Foundation Celebrates 25th Anniversary With "Reach for the Stars" Fundraising Gala at Fenway Park

All Money Raised Will Fund Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts, Which Supports Economically Disadvantaged Kids

SCITUATE, Mass., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded registered non-profit that supports economically disadvantaged kids through its no-cost Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts, will host a gala at Boston's Fenway Park to celebrate its 25th anniversary. All of the donations raised at the event will go directly to support the camp's mission to provide a free, overnight performing arts experience for campers.

The gala honors Summer Stars Founding Director, Donna Milani Luther, for her career in the performing arts as a teacher, performer and head of school, including 25 years as director of Summer Stars. Curt Smith, co-founder and lead singer of Tears for Fears is the featured musical guest, along with special performances from Summer Stars alumni and Broadway friends.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the past 25 years under the direction of Donna Milani Luther. We are grateful for her unwavering commitment to this organization and its mission and want to recognize the lasting, positive impact we've been able to make in the lives of so many kids because of her dedication," said Steve Stockman, Chairman of the Board of The Summer Stars Foundation. "We felt this quarter-century anniversary and Donna's tenure warranted a very special celebration and the fundraising component of this event will help us to lay the foundation for the next 25 years."

"Reach for the Stars" will take place at The 521 Overlook at Boston's Fenway Park from 6:00pm to 9:30pm on March 27, 2024. The event is open to the public. To purchase tickets, please visit https://summerstars.networkforgood.com/events/63873-reach-for-the-stars.

Since 2000, Summer Stars has brought together thousands of economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 from across the United States and a talented staff of teaching artists, professional performers, counselors, and guest artists (including Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler and 50 Cent) to help guide campers on a journey of self discovery. This year's camp will run August 4-12, 2024 in the Berkshires of Massachusetts at the campus of Northfield Mount Hermon School (NMH). For more information or to register a camper, please visit www.summerstars.org. Registration will be open through May 31, 2024.

ABOUT SUMMER STARS FOUNDATION

The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded 501c3, serves economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 through its flagship program: the nine-day residential Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts. Summer Stars is presented by the Sonic Boom Foundation and produced with the generous support of Northfield Mount Hermon School. Offered at no charge to the campers, Summer Stars Camp brings together underserved students with a talented staff of teaching artists, professional performers, counselors, and guests to guide campers on a journey of self-discovery. For more information or to donate, please visit www.summerstars.org.

Media Contact

