The Sun Angel Collective Partners with Rivals Media to Launch Mobile Sweepstakes for Arizona State Student Athletes

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sun Angel Collective, a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) collective supporting Arizona State student athletes, is excited to announce its partnership with Rivals Media to launch a free-to-play mobile sweepstakes. This collaboration aims to engage fans, raise funds for local non-profits, and provide an opportunity to win VIP experiential prizes. This partnership creates a mutually beneficial ecosystem that uplifts both student athletes and the communities they represent.

Sun Angel Collective and Rivals Media, delivers a groundbreaking initiative that revolutionizes the way fans engage with their favorite teams and athletes. This partnership allows you to tap into the immense passion and loyalty of Arizona State's fanbase, reaching a wide audience of enthusiastic supporters who are eager to get involved.

Furthermore, it provides valuable exposure and brand recognition while demonstrating a dedication to fostering a sense of community and empowering the next generation of athletes.

The sweepstakes allows fans to play for free by predicting outcomes for each match. Additionally, when registering for the sweepstakes, fans have the option to donate to the Sun Angel Collective and a local non-profit organization associated with the game. This unique feature enables fans to support their favorite student athletes while making a positive impact in the community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rivals Media to launch this exciting sweepstakes," said Brittani Willett, Executive Director of the Sun Angel Collective. "By providing fans with the opportunity to engage with their favorite sports teams and support local non-profits, we hope to foster a sense of community and empower our student athletes."

In addition to playing against fellow fans, participants will have the chance to compete against celebrities during special events. By sharing their predictions and sweepstakes entries, fans can earn contest entries and help drive more users to the app, further expanding the collective's reach and impact.

"We believe in the power of sports to bring people together," said John Cioe, CEO of Rivals Media. "Through this partnership, we aim to create an interactive and engaging experience for fans while supporting the Sun Angel Collective's mission of making a positive difference in the lives of student athletes and the community."

The sweepstakes will offer fans the opportunity to win VIP experiential prizes, providing them with unique and unforgettable experiences related to their favorite sports teams. These prizes aim to enhance the connection between fans and student athletes, fostering a sense of camaraderie and support.

About the Sun Angel Collective:

The Sun Angel Collective is a community of Arizona State University Sun Devil Athletics supporters. Their mission is to help Sun Devil student-athletes support Arizona non-profit organizations they are passionate about, while simultaneously monetizing their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The Sun Angel Collective's name honors the original name of the Sun Devil Club, which was known as the Sun Angel Foundation for 60 years from 1947-2007. The logo, which combines the pitchfork, and a halo pays homage to Sun Devil supporters of the past and present.

About Rivals Media:

Rivals Media is a media company that specializes in engaging sports fans through innovative platforms and experiences. By leveraging technology and media, Rivals Media aims to create interactive and immersive experiences for fans while supporting meaningful causes. www.rivalsmedia.com

