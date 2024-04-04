The Super Patch Company Assembles Industry-Leading Advisory Board to Advance Wellness Technology

Imagine a world of better sleep and less pain, without relying on medication. The Super Patch Company takes a giant leap forward with a newly formed advisory board featuring top doctors and scientists. Their expertise will drive the development of innovative wellness patches, backed by the latest scientific breakthroughs.

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Super Patch Company has announced the formation of a prestigious advisory board composed of renowned medical doctors, scientists, and physical therapists. This board will guide the company's ongoing innovation and lend further credibility to their science-backed approach to general wellness.

"We are thrilled to have assembled such an esteemed group of experts from diverse fields," said Jay Dhaliwal, CEO of The Super Patch Company. "Their deep knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge wellness solutions."