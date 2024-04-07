The Super Patch Company Hits Back Against False and Misleading Claims

The Super Patch Company, a wellness technology company, has issued a solid rebuttal to the defamatory statements about them on the show "Les Decrypteurs". The company denies all allegations made in the episode and is prepared to take legal action to protect its reputation and the integrity of its products.

TORONTO, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Super Patch Company has issued a solid rebuttal to the defamatory statements about them on the show "Les Decrypteurs". The company denies all allegations made in the episode and is prepared to take legal action to protect its reputation and the integrity of its products.

Key Points:

Unfounded Accusations of Scamming: The Super Patch Company operates a transparent sales associate model. All potential associates are given clear information about the business opportunity. There is no deceptive practice or "con" involved.

Appropriate Product Claims: The Super Patch Company uses industry-standard language and disclaimers in its product claims, fully complying with regulatory guidelines for general wellness products.

Technology Misrepresented: Super Patch uses haptic vibrotactile technology, a recognized and growing field of wellness product development. Dismissing this technology as "a piece of plastic" is uninformed and misleading.

Legitimacy of Clinical Studies: The Super Patch Company has conducted and published peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled studies in reputable scientific journals. These studies are validated by internationally recognized experts in pain management and sleep disorders.

"We are deeply disappointed by the false and damaging claims against us on 'Les Decrypteurs'. Our mission is to deliver innovative, drug-free solutions to support better health. We take that mission and the science behind our products very seriously. We will not allow irresponsible reporting to tarnish our reputation."

The Super Patch Company stands by the following:

The safety of its products

The rigor of its clinical studies

The responsible nature of its marketing materials

The company demands the removal of the defamatory television episode and the cessation of similar claims against The Super Patch Company and its associates

About The Super Patch Company

The Super Patch Company is committed to developing drug-free, technology-based solutions to support pain relief, improved sleep, and overall well-being. Using the body's natural processes, Super Patches provide a safe and effective alternative to traditional healthcare approaches.

Media Contact

Terry Newsome, Super Patch, 1 844 - 550 - 8699, [email protected], www.superpatch.com

