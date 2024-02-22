The Surf & Sand Hotel Is Now Pensacola Beach's First Solar-Powered Commercial Property

The Surf & Sand solar project represents a significant milestone in creating a clean energy future on the Gulf Coast and a major step toward accomplishing Innisfree Hotels' sustainability goals. Post this

The Surf & Sand solar project represents a significant milestone in creating a clean energy future on the Gulf Coast and a major step toward accomplishing Innisfree Hotels' sustainability goals. The use of solar energy increases the Surf & Sand's rating for the Green Key Global sustainable hospitality program in which all 27 of Innisfree's properties participate.

In addition, the partnership between Innisfree and SunFarm Energy extends beyond the Surf & Sand project. The companies are collaborating on the launch of an Employee Solar Program to further Innisfree's ESG initiatives, and SunFarm Energy has made a donation to The Hive, Innisfree's philanthropic arm in Pensacola and other local communities.

"By transitioning away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy, this project is reducing carbon emissions, contributing to improved air quality, and demonstrating that Innisfree is a leader in sustainability," said Bethanne Edwards, Director of Sustainability at Innisfree Hotels. "What's more, the solar project helps us deliver on our Triple Bottom Line commitment where success is determined by how well we protect the planet while serving people and communities."

The Surf & Sand Hotel is located at 40 Fort Pickens Road in Pensacola Beach. For reservations or more information, call 850-934-5400 or visit surfandsandhotelpensacolabeach.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

