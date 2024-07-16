The Surf Network Launches On Comcast's Xfinity And Xumo Streaming Devices

"Our partnership with Comcast makes it a click away for a whole new audience to watch the best surfing storytelling ever put on celluloid, created by professional award-winning filmmakers past and present," said Ira Opper Founder, CEO Post this

"There's never been more heightened interest in surfing and its culture than there is right now," Opper said. "With the sport set to take center stage this summer, The Surf Network is a place both for core fans and those who just want a better understanding of the surfing's legends, culture and history."

With today's launch, The Surf Network is now available across Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV for $5.99/month. Customers can quickly find the service by saying "The Surf Network" into their voice remote or by finding them within each device's apps menu.

The Surf Network offers everything you need to know about surfing. It includes classic films like Endless Summer, 5 Summer Stories, and Free Ride; and new releases like Facing Monsters, Corners of the Earth: Kamchatka, and The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez. And series like Surfer TV, Long Board TV, Surfer's Journal and the two-time EMMY® award series Fins.

Since 1982 Opper Sports Productions (OSP) is a full-service action sports television production and Internet development company that is owned and operated by Ira Opper. OSP has produced EMMY® award sports films, numerous original prime time series and event coverage airing on national cable networks including—Fuel TV, Fox Sports, ESPN, Outdoor Life Network, and National Geographic Adventure. The Surf Network founded in 2007 is the largest surf-related, professionally produced video streaming service on the planet. The Surf Network is available on Comcast, Amazon Prime Video channels, and streaming devices including Roku and Apple TV, and online at www.thesurfnetwork.com.

