The SustainabilityX® Magazine Announces 3rd Annual Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™ Under the Theme "Embrace Boldness"

The 2024 edition of The SustainabilityX® Magazine's Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™ recognizes an exceptional group of women who have not only made significant contributions to sustainability but have also exemplified bold leadership in the face of unprecedented global challenges. These leaders are recognized for their pioneering actions, creative solutions, and unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and equitable future.

The awards focus on honouring those who have dared to take risks, challenge the status quo, and drive forward bold initiatives that make a tangible impact. From advancing renewable energy solutions and advocating for environmental justice to leading corporate sustainability strategies and driving policy changes, these women are paving the way for a more sustainable world.

In celebration of Canada's Women's History Month this October and 2024's theme, "Women at Work: Economic Growth Past, Present and Future," The SustainabilityX® Magazine is even more motivated to continue this important work as to honour the power and influence of women in shaping our world.

Strategic Mission Expansion: Elevating Women's Leadership in Sustainability

In alignment with this year's theme, The SustainabilityX® Magazine is excited to announce a strategic mission expansion to further expand upon our current mission. Moving forward, the magazine will elevate its primary mission to advocate for and advance women's leadership in sustainability. This new direction will place women's leadership at the forefront while continuing to address the original broader context of sustainability, including environmental, economic, social, and political dimensions.

This renewed mission will specifically focus on integrating the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) alongside the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By emphasizing these frameworks, The SustainabilityX® Magazine aims to strengthen its commitment to gender equity and sustainable development, recognizing that achieving global sustainability requires the full participation and leadership of women across all sectors.

Supriya Verma, Founder of The SustainabilityX® Magazine and a celebrated leader in sustainability, shared her vision for the awards: "Now is the moment for bold leadership. The unique challenges and opportunities of our times demand that women at the forefront of sustainability wield their influence unabashedly. Their bold visions and decisive actions are the cornerstones upon which a sustainable and equitable future will be built. This shift is not just about recognizing leadership but about empowering it to create lasting, systemic change that aligns with both the WEPs and the SDGs."

Key Highlights of the 2024 Awards:

40 Leaders Honoured: The awards recognize 40 women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in sustainability, driving impactful change in their respective fields. These leaders are celebrated for their innovative approaches and steadfast commitment to making sustainability a central part of our global narrative. Their work not only addresses current environmental and social challenges but also sets a powerful example for future generations of leaders.

10 Global Changemakers: This year, 10 extraordinary individuals are honoured as Global Changemakers who have significantly influenced the world through their visionary leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to positive change. These leaders, who transcend boundaries in their respective fields, have made profound impacts on society, from advocating for education and social justice to revolutionizing industries and empowering the next generation.

Supriya Verma, Founder of The SustainabilityX® Magazine and a celebrated leader in sustainability, shared her vision for the awards: "These awards are a testament to the power of bold leadership in sustainability. The extraordinary women we are honouring have not only faced challenges head-on but have also turned them into opportunities for creating lasting, positive change. Their work inspires us all to continue pushing boundaries and to lead with courage and conviction in our pursuit of a more sustainable world."

New Initiatives: Another Podcast and Consulting Services

As part of our ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable development and amplifying women's leadership, The SustainabilityX® Magazine is excited to introduce two new initiatives: a second podcast and sustainability consulting services.

"Women Shaping Our Future" Podcast: Launching soon, our podcast "Women Shaping Our Future," hosted by Supriya Verma , will spotlight the stories and insights of women leading the way in sustainability, social justice, and environmental advocacy. Each episode will delve into the journeys of these remarkable women, offering inspiration and actionable advice for those passionate about driving change in their communities and industries. This is in addition to the magazine's existing podcast, which features audio versions of our articles, allowing for deeper engagement with our content.

New Sustainability Consulting Services: In addition, we are proud to launch our new sustainability consulting services, designed to provide organizations with expert guidance on implementing sustainable practices and strategies. With a special focus on empowering women in sustainable business, our consulting services will bridge the gap between dialogue and action, helping businesses and leaders create a sustainable impact.

These new initiatives align with our mission to not only foster dialogue on sustainability but also to take concrete steps toward building a sustainable future. Stay tuned for more updates on both the podcast and consulting services as we continue to empower leaders and organizations in the sustainability space.

Digital Release and Engagement Opportunities

The SustainabilityX® Magazine's Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™ 2024 are digitally unveiled on the SustainabilityX.Co website. This digital release features a comprehensive showcase of the awardees, detailing their contributions and impact through a series of engaging content formats:

Main Awards Page: The main awards page features all awardees, offering a snapshot of their remarkable achievements and bold contributions to sustainability. This dedicated page serves as a hub for recognizing and celebrating the leaders driving positive change globally.

Exclusive Spotlights: Awardees are featured in in-depth "Exclusive Spotlight" profiles that delve into their leadership journey, the challenges they've overcome, and their visions for the future of sustainability. These spotlights offer a comprehensive look at the remarkable contributions and impact of each leader, allowing readers to connect with their stories on a deeper level.

Thought Leadership Articles: The magazine publishes a collection of thought leadership articles authored by the awardees themselves, providing a platform for them to share their expertise, insights, and perspectives on pressing sustainability issues.

To explore the achievements of previous awardees and see how their work continues to inspire, visit 2023's past awardees page.

Content Sponsorship Opportunities

To further amplify the impact of the magazine's prestigious initiatives, The SustainabilityX® Magazine is offering content sponsorship opportunities. Organizations that share The SustainabilityX® Magazine's commitment to sustainability and women's leadership are invited to partner with the magazine.

For more details on sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected] for content sponsorship packages offering a unique opportunity to align with a global movement that celebrates bold leadership and drives transformative change, encompassing guides and media kits providing a detailed overview of the benefits of partnering with The SustainabilityX® Magazine, including high visibility, association with distinguished global campaigns, and alignment with a powerful mission.

Honouring the Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™ 2024

The SustainabilityX® Magazine is proud to present this year's Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™, recognizing the bold leadership, innovative approaches, and relentless dedication of women driving transformative change across the world. These awardees come from diverse industries and backgrounds, yet they share a common goal: advancing sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social equity on both local and global scales.

We are honoured to spotlight these 50 trailblazers who are not only shaping a greener and more inclusive future but are also leading the charge toward achieving the world's most pressing sustainability goals. Their achievements inspire us all to take action, amplify their efforts, and continue the dialogue around sustainable development.

Thank you to our sponsors for making these awards possible:

Core Sponsor: Belnor Engineering Inc.

Gift Sponsors: NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business, Competent Boards, Blinkist, Skillshare, Women Get On Board, Packed With Purpose, Teachable, and GetSmarter

Media Partners: Verdical Group Net Zero Conference 2024 and the Sustainable Journalism Partnership

Here are the 50 women leading the way in 2024:

Sustainability Leaders

Alina Arnelle , Chief Sustainability Officer, BeCause, Sweden

, Chief Sustainability Officer, BeCause, Charitie Ropati , Indigenous Scientist & Founding Board Member, Intersectional Environmentalist, United States

, Indigenous Scientist & Founding Board Member, Intersectional Environmentalist, Jeanette Southwood , VP, Corporate Affairs & Strategic Partnerships, Engineers Canada, Canada

, VP, Corporate Affairs & Strategic Partnerships, Engineers Canada, Yuri Hirayama , Chief Sustainability Officer, School Director, Educator, Yuri Education Centre, Japan

, Chief Sustainability Officer, School Director, Educator, Yuri Education Centre, Emily O'Brien , Founder & CEO,Comeback Snacks, Canada

, Founder & CEO,Comeback Snacks, Pamela Shainhouse , President & Founder, The Shainhouse Group, Canada

, President & Founder, The Shainhouse Group, Kim Perrotta , Executive Director, CHASE - Canadian Health Association for Sustainability and Equity, Canada

, Executive Director, CHASE - Canadian Health Association for Sustainability and Equity, Arundhati Sett, Co-Founder Sustainability Architect/Eco-System Builder/ESG & LCA Lead, EcoCollab, India

Sandhya Sabapathy , Head of Environment & Net Zero, Entain, United Kingdom

, Head of Environment & Net Zero, Entain, Manjusri Misra , Professor & Tier 1 Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Sustainable Biocomposites, University of Guelph , Canada

, Professor & Tier 1 Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Sustainable Biocomposites, , Canada Sadaf Taimur, Sustainability Scientist/Director of Sustainability & Circularity at Goodwill Industries, Ontario Great Lakes, Canada

Helene V. Gagnon , Chief People & Sustainability Officer, CAE, Canada

, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, CAE, Jackie Murphy , Chief Legal & ESG Officer, Pivot Energy, United States

, Chief Legal & ESG Officer, Pivot Energy, Alyssa Norris , Director of Sustainability, Aether Fuels Inc, United States

, Director of Sustainability, Aether Fuels Inc, Julia Bell , Chief Investment Officer, CleanCapital, United States

, Chief Investment Officer, CleanCapital, Jasmine Lomax , Sustainability Manager, PwC, United States

, Sustainability Manager, PwC, Catherine Abreu , Director, International Climate Politics Hub, Canada

, Director, International Climate Politics Hub, Nicole Darnall , Professor & Kogod Eminent Scholar Chair in Sustainability, American University , United States

, Professor & Kogod Eminent Scholar Chair in Sustainability, , Virginia Covo , Global Director, Sustainability, AB InBev, United States

, Global Director, Sustainability, AB InBev, Lisa Bate , Global Sustainability Leader & Net Zero Carbon Strategist, Bate Sustainability Inc, Canada

, Global Sustainability Leader & Net Zero Carbon Strategist, Bate Sustainability Inc, Holley Chant , Chief Sustainability Officer, Salva, United States

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Salva, Dominique Palmer , Climate Justice Activist, United States

, Climate Justice Activist, Dr. Janice Lao , VP - Regulatory, Sustainability & Governance, Helen of Troy, United States

, VP - Regulatory, Sustainability & Governance, Helen of Troy, Marilyn Johnson , Chief Sustainability & DEI Leader, Global Mentorship Initiative, United States

, Chief Sustainability & DEI Leader, Global Mentorship Initiative, Isobel O'Connell , Strategic Partner, METAGNOSIS Consulting Inc, Canada

, Strategic Partner, METAGNOSIS Consulting Inc, Minjia Yang, VP & Head of Sustainable Finance, IWBI, United States

Magali Depras, Founder & President, Magali Depras Consulting Services Inc, Canada

Kristen Siemen , Vice President - Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors, United States

, Vice President - Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors, Alida Saleh , Head of Sustainability, JLL, Dubai , UAE

, Head of Sustainability, JLL, , UAE Annie Longsworth , Partner, Communications Lead, ESG & Value Creation, ERM Shelton, United States

, Partner, Communications Lead, ESG & Value Creation, ERM Shelton, Amy Coughenour Betancourt , President & CEO, Cadasta Foundation, United States

, President & CEO, Cadasta Foundation, Kristina Wyatt , Chief Sustainability Officer, Persefoni, United States

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Persefoni, Anna Benjamin , CEO & Founder, Greenium, DC, United States

, CEO & Founder, Greenium, DC, Sandra Decasper , Founder & CEO, SD Terra Consulting, Guatemala

, Founder & CEO, SD Terra Consulting, Linda Y. Brewer , CEO, T-3 Strategies, United States

, CEO, T-3 Strategies, Alaina Wood , Sustainability Scientist & Science Communicator, The Garbage Queen, United States

, Sustainability Scientist & Science Communicator, The Garbage Queen, Joanna Yarrow , Chief Impact Officer, Human Nature, United Kingdom

, Chief Impact Officer, Human Nature, Samira Khan , Social Impact & Innovation Leader, United States

, Social Impact & Innovation Leader, Deanna Stellato-Dudek , 2024 World Champion Pairs Figure Skater and Barrier-Breaking Athlete, Canada

, 2024 World Champion Pairs Figure Skater and Barrier-Breaking Athlete, Menaka Thakkar , Founder, Menaka Thakkar Dance Company & Indo-Canadian Cultural Pioneer, Canada

Global Changemakers

Sudha Murthy , Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, India

, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Serena Williams , Tennis Legend and Advocate for Women's Empowerment, United States

, Tennis Legend and Advocate for Women's Empowerment, Catherine McKenna , Former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Canada

, Former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Michelle Obama , Former First Lady of the United States and Author, United States

, Former First Lady of and Author, Jacinda Ardern , Former Prime Minister of New Zealand , New Zealand

, Former Prime Minister of , Nita Ambani , Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, India

, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Billie Eilish, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter and Environmental Advocate, United States

Livia Firth , Co-Founder of Eco-Age and Sustainability Advocate, United Kingdom

, Co-Founder of Eco-Age and Sustainability Advocate, Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Actress, Producer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, United States

, Actress, Producer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Naomi Klein , Journalist, Author, and Climate Justice Advocate, Canada

For more detail about each of the awardees, please visit the 2024 awards page.

About The SustainabilityX® Magazine

The SustainabilityX® Magazine is an award-winning, digital, female-founded, and female-led non-profit initiative bringing the environment and economy together for a sustainable future through dialogue, and now transforming the environment and economy for a sustainable future through the power of women's leadership. Founded on May 8, 2016, and inspired by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by Canada's Top 30 Under 30 in Sustainability Leadership awardee, Supriya Verma, the digital media initiative focuses on approaching the world's most pressing challenges with a holistic, integrated, systems-based perspective as opposed to the traditional and ineffective siloed approach with a single lens on interdisciplinary topics like climate and energy. This initiative ultimately seeks to explore how to effectively bring the environment and economy together through intellectual, insightful dialogue and thought-provoking discussion amongst individuals across sectors taking an interdisciplinary and integrated approach to untangling the intricate web of sustainability while championing women's leadership in sustainability.

The SustainabilityX® Magazine is built upon the four foundational pillars of sustainability: Environmental Stewardship, which emphasizes the importance of improving environmental health; Economic Prosperity, which promotes sustainable economic growth that transcends traditional capitalist models; Social Inclusion, which focuses on equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) for BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other marginalized or vulnerable communities; and Just Governance, which highlights responsible leadership, the equal application of the rule of law, and the creation of fair systems for all.

As we expand our mission to align with the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), we continue to explore the diverse and interconnected factors that influence sustainability. By recognizing how these elements interact across local, national, and international levels, we aim to accelerate progress toward sustainability goals. In essence, this aligns with The SustainabilityX® Magazine's vision of integrating environmental and economic progress for a more just, inclusive, and sustainable future through thoughtful dialogue.

Whether your background is in science, engineering, business, law, politics, media, entertainment, or beyond, your voice plays a crucial role in shaping this future.

Show your support for independent, high-impact publications by becoming a subscribing member and help power international conversations that matter.

The SustainabilityX® Magazine is a proud member of the Sustainable Journalism Partnership, serves as a cause-based media partner for various events such as WIRED Impact, and officially delivers remarks at international conferences such as UNESCO's annual World Press Freedom Day Conference.

SustainabilityX® is a brand of the non-profit social business SPSX Group.

