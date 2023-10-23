The SustainabilityX® Magazine Celebrates Its Second Annual Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards Program

"Empowering female trailblazers in sustainability, The SustainabilityX® Magazine's second annual Global 50 Women in Sustainability Awards™ is more than an accolade; it's a movement celebrating those who challenge the norm and envision a greener, inclusive future." Post this

Rooted in the magazine's values of environmental stewardship, economic prosperity, social inclusion, and just governance, the Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™ shines a spotlight on women making waves in sustainability and sustainable development around the world. This initiative highlights individuals from various industries, driving transformative changes and sparking pivotal conversations on sustainability.

Supriya Verma, the founder of The SustainabilityX® Magazine, and one of Canada's Top 30 Under 30 In Sustainability Leadership, remarks, "As we stand on the precipice of global change, the role of women in sculpting a sustainable future has never been more pivotal. Their resilience, vision, and leadership will be the beacon guiding us through these trying times."

This endeavor arrives at a crucial juncture. With the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering and the global gender gap broadening, supporting these change-makers has gained utmost importance. Their role is vital in achieving the United Nations' Global Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Embracing the new-normal, the awards, for yet another year, will be unveiled digitally on SustainabilityX.Co, harnessing the power of technology to bridge distances, transcend borders, and unify voices. This initiative not only recognizes individuals for their stature but celebrates the essence of their work. It's their unyielding commitment to sustainability, irrespective of the roles they play in the larger societal matrix, that gets celebrated.

Capturing the mood of the hour, Verma adds, "In a world that constantly teeters on the edge, it's imperative to transition from an exclusive economy to an inclusive, regenerative one. That's the ethos that The SustainabilityX® Magazine was founded upon. As we gear up for another year, we stand more resolute in our mission – spotlighting those who dare to imagine a brighter, more inclusive future."

About The SustainabilityX® Magazine

The SustainabilityX® Magazine is an award-winning, digital, female-founded, and female-led non-profit initiative bringing the environment and economy together for a sustainable future through dialogue. Founded on May 8, 2016 and inspired by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by Canada's Top 30 Under 30 in Sustainability Leadership awardee, Supriya Verma, the digital media initiative focuses on approaching the world's most pressing challenges with a holistic, integrated, systems-based perspective as opposed to the traditional and ineffective siloed approach with a single lens on interdisciplinary topics like climate and energy. This initiative ultimately seeks to explore how to effectively bring the environment and economy together through intellectual, insightful dialogue and thought-provoking discussion amongst individuals across sectors taking an interdisciplinary and integrated approach to untangling the intricate web of sustainability. The SustainabilityX® Magazine is based upon the four pillars of sustainability: Environmental Stewardship which emphasizes improved environmental health, Economic Prosperity which emphasizes economic growth without the element of capitalism, Social Inclusion which emphasizes EDI for BIPOC and LGBTQ communities and marginalized, vulnerable populations, and Just Governance which emphasizes the equal rule of law via responsible political leadership to create fair systems for all. Identifying the diverse factors involved in sustainability, how they interact and how the disciplines are interconnected will help accelerate local, national, and international sustainability goals – in simpler words, aligning with The SustainabilityX® Magazine's mission of bringing the environment and economy together for a sustainable future through dialogue for a sustainable future. Whether you have a background in science, engineering, business, law, politics, media and entertainment, or beyond, your voice matters. Show your support for independent, high-impact publications by becoming a subscribing member and help power international conversations that matter. The SustainabilityX® Magazine is a proud member of the Sustainable Journalism Partnership, serves as a cause-based media partner for various events such as WIRED Impact, the London Climate Technology conference, Circular City Week New York, and officially delivers remarks at international conferences such as UNESCO's annual World Press Freedom Day Conference. SustainabilityX® is a brand of the non-profit social business SPSX Group. SUSTAINABILITYX AND SUSTAINABILITYX DESIGNS ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARKS. ®

