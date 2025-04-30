The Synthetic Grass Store Celebrates Arizona Landscape Community with Contractor Appreciation Event

"Landscape contractors play a vital role in our community, enhancing neighborhoods and creating beautiful, water-conserving environments. This is a heartfelt thank you to the professionals who help make Arizona a leading market for artificial grass." Bonnie Mull, Co-owner, The Synthetic Grass Store Post this

"Arizona landscape contractors play a vital role in our community, enhancing our neighborhoods and creating beautiful, water-conserving outdoor environments," said Bonnie Mull, co-owner of The Synthetic Grass Store. "We're proud to host this event as a heartfelt thank you to the professionals who have helped make Arizona a leading market for artificial grass."

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of complimentary food and beverages, engaging activities, the opportunity to preview 3 new American Made Turf lines, and valuable networking opportunities with fellow landscape industry professionals.

In addition, The Synthetic Grass Store will be launching a new partnership with Kokomo Grills during this event. This collaboration will provide contractors exclusive access to high-end BBQ grills, pizza ovens, side burners or entire built-in outdoor kitchens at discounted wholesale pricing by adding value to the services they provide to enhance outdoor living experiences of their clients.

"At Kokomo Grills, we are passionate about helping people bring their backyard dreams to life. We provide high-quality, affordable outdoor kitchen products with fast delivery, exceptional customer service, and a lifetime warranty. We believe outdoor living should be an experience — not just an idea." Jayden Watts, Kokomo Grills

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

– Location: The Synthetic Grass Store, Phoenix Location

For more information about the event or to RSVP, please contact Natalie Figueroa at [email protected] or 602-491-2989.

About The Synthetic Grass Store:

Established in 2008, The Synthetic Grass Store is Arizona's trusted artificial turf wholesaler, known for premium quality turf, exceptional customer service, and community involvement. Family-owned and operated, the company proudly serves contractors from 4 convenient Arizona locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Avondale, and Tucson.

About Kokomo Grills:

Kokomo Grills is a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor kitchen equipment, grills, and backyard solutions. With decades of expertise in craftsmanship and innovation, Kokomo Grills is dedicated to helping create personalized outdoor living spaces that combine performance, durability, and style.

Media Contact

Natalie Figueroa, The Synthetic Grass Store, 1 602-491-2989, [email protected], https://www.syntheticgrassstore.com/

SOURCE The Synthetic Grass Store