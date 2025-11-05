The Synthetic Grass Store Expands into Fort Worth, Texas -- Bringing Premium Wholesale Turf Solutions to the Heart of DFW

"We're proud to bring our trusted family-owned brand to Fort Worth," said Bonnie Mull, Owner, The Synthetic Grass Store. "Texas contractors now have direct access to our premium turf products, competitive pricing, and the customer service excellence we've become known for throughout the Southwest." Post this

To celebrate its Texas expansion, The Synthetic Grass Store is offering an exclusive contractor discount for Texas contractors to purchase the Kentucky Blue Series — including the popular Kentucky Blue Pro 85 and Kentucky Blue Pro 105.

Full 15' x 100' rolls

Increments of 25' lengths (standard 15' width)

Special launch pricing for Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex and area partners

15-year limited manufacturer warranty

Same-day pickup available in Grand Prairie

All products are backed by expert technical support

The Fort Worth region is experiencing rapid growth in outdoor living, landscaping, and sustainable construction. With ongoing drought conditions and increasing water restrictions, traditional lawns are becoming harder and more expensive to maintain. Artificial turf offers Texas contractors a high-demand, low-maintenance, eco-friendly alternative — one that conserves water, cuts long-term costs, and provides a clean, professional finish for every project.

Up to 20,000 gallons of water saved per 500 sq. ft. of lawn annually

Significantly reduced maintenance costs

Long-lasting durability for commercial, residential, and municipal applications

The Synthetic Grass Store offers one of the largest in-stock selections of artificial turf in the U.S., engineered for durability, heavy foot traffic, and high performance in the Texas climate.

Tiamarie Mull, Texas Regional Sales Manager, will serve as the primary contact for contractors in Fort Worth, Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, and Arlington. With years of industry experience, she provides hands-on product expertise, live project support, and ensures contractors receive the technical guidance they need to deliver exceptional results. "We're proud to bring our trusted family-owned brand to Fort Worth," said Bonnie Mull, Owner, The Synthetic Grass Store. "Texas contractors now have direct access to our premium turf products, competitive pricing, and the customer service excellence we've become known for throughout the Southwest."

About The Synthetic Grass Store

Headquartered in North Phoenix, AZ, The Synthetic Grass Store has grown to become one of the largest independent artificial turf wholesalers in the United States. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, the company has built its reputation on trust, quality, and long-term partnerships. For contractor pricing and partnership opportunities, contact Tiamarie Mull, Regional Sales Manager, for details at [email protected] or (623) 337-6411.

