The Synthetic Grass Store Expands into Fort Worth, Texas -- Bringing Premium Wholesale Turf Solutions to the Heart of DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Synthetic Grass Store, the premier wholesale distributor of premium artificial turf in the Southwest, is proud to announce its official expansion into Fort Worth, Texas, with extended service to Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, and Arlington. This marks a major milestone in the company's continued national growth and its commitment to serving the professional landscape, construction, and design communities across the country.
Since 2008, The Synthetic Grass Store has set the standard in the artificial turf industry by delivering top-tier products, competitive contractor pricing, and exceptional customer support. This new Fort Worth location brings same-day pickup and wholesale access directly to Texas contractors, installers, pool builders, architects, and other service providers who rely on quality turf products for residential and commercial projects.
To celebrate its Texas expansion, The Synthetic Grass Store is offering an exclusive contractor discount for Texas contractors to purchase the Kentucky Blue Series — including the popular Kentucky Blue Pro 85 and Kentucky Blue Pro 105.
- Full 15' x 100' rolls
- Increments of 25' lengths (standard 15' width)
- Special launch pricing for Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex and area partners
- 15-year limited manufacturer warranty
- Same-day pickup available in Grand Prairie
- All products are backed by expert technical support
The Fort Worth region is experiencing rapid growth in outdoor living, landscaping, and sustainable construction. With ongoing drought conditions and increasing water restrictions, traditional lawns are becoming harder and more expensive to maintain. Artificial turf offers Texas contractors a high-demand, low-maintenance, eco-friendly alternative — one that conserves water, cuts long-term costs, and provides a clean, professional finish for every project.
- Up to 20,000 gallons of water saved per 500 sq. ft. of lawn annually
- Significantly reduced maintenance costs
- Long-lasting durability for commercial, residential, and municipal applications
The Synthetic Grass Store offers one of the largest in-stock selections of artificial turf in the U.S., engineered for durability, heavy foot traffic, and high performance in the Texas climate.
Tiamarie Mull, Texas Regional Sales Manager, will serve as the primary contact for contractors in Fort Worth, Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, and Arlington. With years of industry experience, she provides hands-on product expertise, live project support, and ensures contractors receive the technical guidance they need to deliver exceptional results. "We're proud to bring our trusted family-owned brand to Fort Worth," said Bonnie Mull, Owner, The Synthetic Grass Store. "Texas contractors now have direct access to our premium turf products, competitive pricing, and the customer service excellence we've become known for throughout the Southwest."
About The Synthetic Grass Store
Headquartered in North Phoenix, AZ, The Synthetic Grass Store has grown to become one of the largest independent artificial turf wholesalers in the United States. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, the company has built its reputation on trust, quality, and long-term partnerships. For contractor pricing and partnership opportunities, contact Tiamarie Mull, Regional Sales Manager, for details at [email protected] or (623) 337-6411.
