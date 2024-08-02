The Synthetic Grass Store Unveils Turf Paradise: The Next Generation of Artificial Grass Made For Contractors and Landscape Professionals

"I love everything about the new Turf Paradise 90, its color, look and feel. My landscaping business depends on working with reliable and trustworthy partners like The Synthetic Grass Store. Their customer service goes above and beyond." Cornelio Escoto, EC Landscaping Service Post this

Turf Paradise stands out with its vibrant appearance, providing a lush, green look year-round. Engineered with advanced UV stabilization technology, this turf maintains its brilliant color, ensuring your lawn remains attractive in all weather conditions.

"We are excited to introduce Turf Paradise to our customers at an exceptional price point," said Bonnie Mull, Owner at The Synthetic Grass Store. "This product represents our commitment to providing high-quality products and sustainability. What's most exciting is we're offering an eco-friendly alternative to natural grass that delivers on the trifecta of aesthetics, performance, and value."

Key Features of Turf Paradise:

Vibrant Color: Advanced UV stabilization technology keeps Turf Paradise looking lush and green throughout the year, resisting fading and discoloration.

High-Quality: Manufactured with premium materials, Turf Paradise is designed for durability, providing a resilient surface suitable for various applications, from residential lawns to commercial landscapes.

Water Conservation: With Turf Paradise, homeowners and businesses can significantly reduce water usage. This artificial grass eliminates the need for watering, aligning with water conservation goals and reducing utility costs.

Environmental Benefits: Turf Paradise contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing the need for fertilizers and pesticides, decreasing lawn maintenance equipment emissions.

Value: The price point for Turf Paradise provides great value for our customers, allowing landscape contractors and homeowners the ability to afford artificial turf during these challenging economic times.

In addition to its eco-friendly advantages, Turf Paradise is pet friendly and easy to maintain, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a beautiful lawn that's cost-friendly. Turf Paradise is available in both 60-ounce and 90-ounce face weights, is backed by a 15-year warranty, and The Synthetic Grass Store's commitment to customer satisfaction and quality assurance.

Turf Paradise is now available for purchase through The Synthetic Grass Store online and in stores. To learn more about Turf Paradise and how it can enhance your landscape, visit SyntheticGrassStore.com or contact Stan Moscrip, Director of Business Development, for more information.

About The Synthetic Grass Store:

Since 2008, The Synthetic Grass Store has led the Arizona market as the premium artificial grass expert, wholesaler and trusted resource for landscape professionals, contractors, and homeowners. The Synthetic Grass Store's product offerings include artificial grass, infill materials, and accessories that help transform indoor and outdoor spaces. From backyard transformations to golf courses, The Synthetic Grass Store has sold over 50 million square feet of artificial turf in the USA. With more than 60,000 residential and commercial projects completed with our grass throughout the Greater Phoenix Area, Arizona, and nationwide, we are committed to providing the highest levels of quality assurance in the synthetic turf industry. For more information, visit one of our four Arizona showrooms in person, or find us online at SyntheticGrassStore.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Stan Moscrip, Director of Business Development, The Synthetic Grass Store, 1 602-491-2989, [email protected], https://www.syntheticgrassstore.com/

SOURCE The Synthetic Grass Store